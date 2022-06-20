Apple’s new dual charger offers smart power splitting

Apple has revealed that its new 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter, which went on sale at the end of last week, can automatically adjust its power output depending on which types of device are connected.

A new support document explains that when devices are connected to both of the charger’s USB-C ports, the (relatively modest) 35W output is split “based on their power requirements.” What that means in practice is that MacBooks, iPhones and iPads are prioritized over Apple Watches and AirPods.

If you connect both a MacBook and an iPad, for example, the wattage is split evenly: each device gets up to 17.5W. But pairing one of these high-priority devices with an Apple Watch or an AirPods case means a split of 27.5W/7.5W. Note that the all-important “up to” prefix attaches to all of these figures; your mileage may vary.

Apple adds that the fastest way to charge is to focus on a single device. “If either device needs more power, unplug the other device and its charging cable from your power adapter,” the article explains.

Apple’s dual charger has been rumored since early April, and finally went on sale last week. As well as the standard charger, there’s a compact version that may be more suitable for those on the move. Both versions are specced at 35W, and both cost $59. (UK readers are offered only the larger version, which costs £69 with a UK plug.)