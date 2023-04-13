Macworld Podcast: We want these Apple products more than the headset

With WWDC a few weeks away, the chatter about the company’s headset is getting louder. But the reality is, Apple has other products in the pipeline–products that are more exciting. We talk about these products in this episode of the Macworld Podcast!

This is episode 836 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.

