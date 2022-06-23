Macworld Podcast: Should you buy the 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro?

Apple’s latest laptop is here, and there’s a lot to be excited about—or is there? The new meets the old in the new 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro, the topic of our discussion in this episode of the Macworld Podcast.
This is episode 798 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.
Listen to episode 798
Click on the links below to get more details on what was discussed on the show.
- 13-inch MacBook Pro M2 review: A powerful tweener in Apple’s lineup
- Why the 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro actually makes sense–in theory
- M2 vs M1 Pro, Max, and Ultra: Why Apple’s newest chip isn’t the best
- Some M2 MacBook Pro configurations are already delayed until August
- Apple’s new dual charger offers smart power splitting
- M2 MacBook Air: Everything you need to know
13-inch MacBook Pro M2 (2022)
