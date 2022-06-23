Macworld Podcast: Should you buy the 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro?

Apple’s latest laptop is here, and there’s a lot to be excited about—or is there? The new meets the old in the new 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro, the topic of our discussion in this episode of the Macworld Podcast.

This is episode 798 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.

Listen to episode 798

Amazon

Get info

Click on the links below to get more details on what was discussed on the show.

You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in the Podcasts app. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks

The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify or on Amazon Music.

To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.