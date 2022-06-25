Save over 90% off Buldix Pro and design web pages with zero coding

Website builders have to walk a thin tightrope. They must offer advanced features and customization options for users to build cutting-edge websites. But they also need to be simple enough that novice designers with no coding experience can pick it up quickly. Rated five stars on Offergig and Dealfuel, Buldix Pro handles that act beautifully, offering a full range of website additions and visual flourishes for an appealing modern website without bogging down first-timers.

The streamlined experience starts with Buldix’s professionally designed page templates, blocks, and other graphic elements. With dozens of page options and powerful add-ons, even inexperienced users can drag and drop pieces onto a new page design and get their sites up and running in minutes.

Each asset was engineered to work together seamlessly, so users will never have to dig into page code to figure out why something doesn’t work as expected. Buldix’s high-quality components keep it simple while offering more experienced creators HTML, CSS, and JS editors for expert tweaks.

Users don’t need to worry about optimizing their sites for search engines. Buldix Pro has built-in SEO features, embedding the right keywords and configuration requirements for a site directly into your build. Hence, the new page is ready to climb Google search rankings immediately. Lastly, Buldix Pro includes fast FTP support when it’s time to publish and a custom domain function to directly link a custom domain to the project and host the website.

With a lifetime Buldix Pro Premium Plan, users can create unlimited projects while saving over 90 percent off the regular retail price. Usually $990, you can get Buldix Pro for life for just $59.

Prices subject to change