Home / Apple Watch
Deal

Save $100 on the Apple Watch SE in all-time-low discount

Amazon and Walmart are selling the 44mm model for $309.
Michael Simon
By Michael Simon
Executive Editor, Macworld

If you’re in the market for an Apple Watch, don’t let today’s deal pass you by: Amazon is selling the 44mm Apple Watch SE for $209 (Walmart too), knocking $100 off the MSRP and matching the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

The Apple Watch SE has the same design and display as the Series 6 from 2020, but is missing a few key features, including an always-on display, blood-oxygen sensor, and ECG sensor. It also has an older chip but everything else is there: 2nd-gen heart rate sensor, irregular heart rhythm notifications, fall detection, noise monitoring, always-on altimeter, sleep monitoring, 18-hour battery life, and 50M water resistance.

There are rumors that Apple will be updating the Apple Watch SE this year, but the current SE is still a great smartwatch that will get years of updates including watchOS 9 in the fall. So go grab it at its best price ever. 

When you purchase through links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. This doesn't affect our editorial independence.

, Executive Editor

Michael Simon has been covering Apple since the iPod was the iWalk. His obsession with technology goes back to his first PC—the IBM Thinkpad with the lift-up keyboard for swapping out the drive. He's still waiting for that to come back in style tbh.

Recent stories by Michael Simon: