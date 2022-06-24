Save $100 on the Apple Watch SE in all-time-low discount

If you’re in the market for an Apple Watch, don’t let today’s deal pass you by: Amazon is selling the 44mm Apple Watch SE for $209 (Walmart too), knocking $100 off the MSRP and matching the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

The Apple Watch SE has the same design and display as the Series 6 from 2020, but is missing a few key features, including an always-on display, blood-oxygen sensor, and ECG sensor. It also has an older chip but everything else is there: 2nd-gen heart rate sensor, irregular heart rhythm notifications, fall detection, noise monitoring, always-on altimeter, sleep monitoring, 18-hour battery life, and 50M water resistance.

There are rumors that Apple will be updating the Apple Watch SE this year, but the current SE is still a great smartwatch that will get years of updates including watchOS 9 in the fall. So go grab it at its best price ever.