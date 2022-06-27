Apple plans to launch as many as 20 new products this fall

If you thought WWDC was packed with new products, you ain’t seen nothing yet. While Apple usually fills the fall and winter months with new products, this year could bring as many as 20 new devices, from four new iPhone 14 models to new Macs, iPads, and possibly even a new HomePod.

According to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, Apple “is about to embark on one of the most ambitious periods of new products in its history,” with nearly every product in Apple’s lineup due for an update. Here’s everything Gurman expects Apple to launch over the next few months:

iPhone 14

As usual, the new iPhone will kick off its fall slate of announcements. Apple is once again planning four new models this year with one major change: the mini is gone in favor of a new non-pro Max model. While that’s the biggest change for the non-Pro models, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are due to get several new features: an always on display, new chip, better front and rear cameras, and thinner bezels.

Apple Watch Series 8

The Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to have the same 41mm and 44mm sizes as the Series 7 and may introduce a third “rugged” or “extreme” model made for users who have more demanding needs. Gurman says the S8 chip expected to power the Apple Watch Series 8 will be largely the same as the S7 chip (which was essentially the same as the S6).

Apple Watch SE

The second generation of the Apple Watch SE will reportedly have the same screen size as the current model, though it will likely pick up an always-on display, new sensors, and a newer processor.

10th-gen iPad

The latest update to Apple’s cheapest iPad will reportedly bring a bigger screen (10.5 inches vs 10.2 inches), USB-C, and 5G. However, it is expected to keep the same retro design including the home button.

iPad Pro

The 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros are due to get an upgrade to an M2 processor and possibly pick up wireless charging as well.

AirPods Pro

The long-awaited update to the first generation AirPods Pro is finally set to arrive this fall with a new stemless design, lossless audio support, and better battery life. The wireless charging case could also get USB-C to replace Lightning.

HomePod

Apple is planning to launch a new HomePod as well, though Gurman cautions it might not arrive until 2023. It will reportedly “be closer to the original HomePod in terms of size and audio performance” with a new display at the top that could bring multi-touch functionality.

Apple TV

Gurman says the Apple TV will get a small update, with a new chip and more RAM. However, there are also rumors of a cheaper model.

Mixed-reality headset

Apple’s first new product category in several years will reportedly make an appearance: an AR-VR headset. Gurman says the device will have an M2 processor with 16GB of RAM to go with its dual 8K displays.

New Macs

Additionally, Apple has several Macs due for updates in the coming months, including M2 and M2 Pro Mac minis, 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with M2 Pro and M2 Max processors, and a redesigned Mac Pro with M2 Ultra and new M2 Extreme chips. Gurman says the M2 Macs are likely to arrive in “much quicker succession” than the M1 Macs.

Apple will reportedly kick off the “flood” of announcements with the iPhone 14 event in mid-September.