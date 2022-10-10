Best Early Prime Day October 2022 AirPods deals

Whether you want a pair of new AirPods Pro or are looking for a deal on an older model, Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale running from Tuesday, October 11 to Wednesday, October 12 is a great place to look. There are sure to be lots of great deals on AirPods, from the newest AirPods Pro and third-get AirPods to deep discounts on the older AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. Here are the best deals from Amazon’s sale that you can buy right now.
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: Best AirPods deals right now
Amazon has some excellent deals on AirPods in the U.S.:
- AirPods Pro (2nd-gen): $239 ($10 off)
- AirPods (3rd-gen): $169 ($10 off)
- AirPods Max: $449 ($100 off)
Amazon U.K. is also running some good deals:
- AirPods 3rd generation £149 (£20 off)
- AirPods Pro £179 (£60 off)
- AirPods Max £449 (all colours) (£100 off)
Prime Early Access Sale: How can I get the best AirPods deals?
While the above deals are going on now, Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale officially begins on October 11 at 12 am PT (3 am EDT) in the following countries: Austria, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, the U.K., and the U.S. We don’t know for sure if sales during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale will be better than the ones now, so if you’re happy with the prices above, you should grab a pair.
The above sales are open to all customers, though Prime members will get free two-day shipping. Once the Prime Early Access Sale begins, many deals will be exclusive for Prime members, so you’ll need to sign in with an active membership to purchase one of the deals. New users can sign up for a 30-day free trial that can be cancelled at any time during the trial window. Prime memberships costs $139 / £79 / AUD$59 annually, or $14.99 / £7.99 / AUD$6.99 on a monthly basis.
For more Prime Early Access Sale coverage, check out our other Apple deal roundups:
Best Amazon Prime Early Access Sale AirPods deals
Best Prime Early Access Sale Apple Watch deals
Best Prime Early Access Sale iPhone deals
Best Prime Early Access Sale iPad deals
Best Prime Early Access Sale MacBook Air and MacBook Pro deals
Best Prime Early Access Sale Mac deals
Best Prime Early Access SaleMac monitor deals