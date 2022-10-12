Best Prime Day AirPods deals

Whether you want a pair of new AirPods Pro or are looking for a deal on an older model, Amazon’s annual Prime Day sale is a great place to look. There are sure to be lots of great deals on AirPods in the 2023 two-day sale, which is expected to begin in July, from the newest AirPods Pro and third-gen AirPods to deep discounts on the older AirPods Pro and AirPods Max.

To give you an idea of that to expect, here are the best deals we’ve seen in Amazon’s sale:

Prime Day: How can I get the best AirPods deals?

Amazon’s Prime Day takes place in the following countries: Austria, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, the U.K., and the U.S.

Once Prime Day begins, many deals will be exclusive for Prime members, so you’ll need to sign in with an active membership to purchase one of the deals. New users can sign up for a 30-day free trial that can be cancelled at any time during the trial window. Prime memberships costs $139 / £95 / AUD$59 annually, or $14.99 / £8.99 / AUD$6.99 on a monthly basis. As well as getting free two-day shipping Prime customers also get access to Prime Video and all the content included in that service.

Amazon isn’t the only place to buy AirPods, so it’s wise to shop around. If you don’t have Prime or would like to look elsewhere, check out our price comparisons below to see how retailers compare for each model.

