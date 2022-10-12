Best Prime Day AirPods deals

Home / Audio
Want to save money on a new pair of AirPods? Amazon's annual Prime Day sale is the best place to find a deal.
Whether you want a pair of new AirPods Pro or are looking for a deal on an older model, Amazon’s annual Prime Day sale is a great place to look. There are sure to be lots of great deals on AirPods in the 2023 two-day sale, which is expected to begin in July, from the newest AirPods Pro and third-gen AirPods to deep discounts on the older AirPods Pro and AirPods Max.

To give you an idea of that to expect, here are the best deals we’ve seen in Amazon’s sale:

Amazon Prime Day: Best AirPods deals

Amazon U.S.:

Amazon U.K.:

Prime Day: How can I get the best AirPods deals?

Amazon’s Prime Day takes place in the following countries: Austria, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, the U.K., and the U.S.

Once Prime Day begins, many deals will be exclusive for Prime members, so you’ll need to sign in with an active membership to purchase one of the deals. New users can sign up for a 30-day free trial that can be cancelled at any time during the trial window. Prime memberships costs $139 / £95 / AUD$59 annually, or $14.99 / £8.99 / AUD$6.99 on a monthly basis. As well as getting free two-day shipping Prime customers also get access to Prime Video and all the content included in that service.

Amazon isn’t the only place to buy AirPods, so it’s wise to shop around. If you don’t have Prime or would like to look elsewhere, check out our price comparisons below to see how retailers compare for each model.

AirPods Pro (2nd gen)

Retailer
Price
Amazon
$239.00
Apple
$249
Best Buy
$249.99
Price comparison from over 24,000 stores worldwide

AirPods (3rd Gen)

Retailer
Price
Apple
$179.00
Best Buy
$179.00
Adorama
Not Available
Amazon
Not Available
Price comparison from over 24,000 stores worldwide

AirPods Max

Retailer
Price
Amazon
$479.00
Best Buy
$499.99
Adorama
$549.00
Apple
$549.00
Price comparison from over 24,000 stores worldwide

Michael Simon has been covering Apple since the iPod was the iWalk. His obsession with technology goes back to his first PC—the IBM Thinkpad with the lift-up keyboard for swapping out the drive. He's still waiting for that to come back in style tbh.

