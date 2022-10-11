Best Prime Day AirPods deals 2022: October 11

Whether you want a pair of new AirPods Pro or are looking for a deal on an older model, Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale running from Tuesday, October 11 to Wednesday, October 12 is a great place to look. There are sure to be lots of great deals on AirPods, from the newest AirPods Pro and third-gen AirPods to deep discounts on the older AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. Here are the best deals from Amazon’s sale that you can buy right now.

To see what’s on offer in the U.S. Amazon Prime Early Access Sale click here.

To see what’s on offer in the U.K. Amazon Prime Early Access Sale click here.

Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: Best AirPods deals right now

Amazon has some excellent deals on AirPods in the U.S.:

Amazon U.K. has some good deals too, especially on the AirPods Max, although it’s sticking to the RRP on the brand-new AirPods Pro:

Prime Early Access Sale: How can I get the best AirPods deals?

While the above deals are going on now, Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale officially begins on October 11 at 12 am PT (3 am EDT) in the following countries: Austria, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, the U.K., and the U.S. We don’t know for sure if sales during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale will be better than the ones now, so if you’re happy with the prices above, you should grab a pair.

The above sales are open to all customers, though Prime members will get free two-day shipping. Once the Prime Early Access Sale begins, many deals will be exclusive for Prime members, so you’ll need to sign in with an active membership to purchase one of the deals. New users can sign up for a 30-day free trial that can be cancelled at any time during the trial window. Prime memberships costs $139 / £95 / AUD$59 annually, or $14.99 / £8.99 / AUD$6.99 on a monthly basis.

