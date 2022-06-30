iOS 16, M2 MacBook Air, and everything else coming from Apple in July

June was a huge month for Apple, with lots of announcements and new products stemming from WWDC. We got new developer betas of this fall’s operating system updates and our first look at the M2 processor in the updated 13-inch MacBook Pro.

July will build on that excitement with the first public betas of iOS 16, macOS Ventura, and all the rest, along with the M2’s real showcase: the new MacBook Air. Here’s what’s we’re expecting Apple to deliver in July 2022.

M2 MacBook Air

The only significant hardware release we expect from Apple in July is the new MacBook Air. But what a release it should be! The new M2 processor at the heart might be the least exciting improvement. There’s an all-new design that ditches the wedge shape but is still as thin and light as ever, new Midnight and Starlight colors, a bigger display with thinner bezels and a notch, much-improved 1080p webcam, new speakers and mics, and MagSafe charging.

The new MacBook Air starts at $1,199, and Apple hasn’t given an exact release date yet, only saying it will come in July. We suspect that demand will quickly outstrip supply, so be ready to preorder right away if you want one.

The new MacBook Air is thinner than the previous model but ditches the wedge design. Apple

When Apple introduced its fall OS updates at WWDC in June, it said we could expect Developer betas immediately, followed by public betas in July. As June comes to a close we still don’t have a specific release date yet, but we expect it to arrive during the week of July 11–the third developer beta followed shortly by the first public betas, which should be essentially identical builds.

iOS 16: iOS 16 brings some really great new features, and you’ll get a chance to try it out in July. Here’s how to join the iOS beta.

iPadOS 16: iPadOS 16 for the most part mirrors the updates of iOS, but the new Stage Manager feature (exclusive to M1 iPads) is a pretty big deal.

watchOS 9: watchOS 9 brings enhancements to sleep tracking, fitness features, and watch faces.

tvOS 16: While tvOS 16 doesn’t bring a lot in the way of new features, it will still be updated this fall to keep in line with Apple’s other OSes.

macOS 13 Ventura: Highlights of macOS 13 include Continuity Camera, Weather and Clock apps, Stage Manager, and lots of app updates. Here’s how to get the macOS Ventura beta.

In addition to the iOS 16 betas, those who are not interested in testing advanced versions of Apple’s operating systems are also likely to get a release in July. iOS 15.6, iPadOS 15.6, tvOS 15.6, watchOS 8.7, and macOS 12.5 have had several beta releases and are likely very close to final public release. These releases contain mostly just bug fixes and security updates.

Services

Apple TV+

Here are the shows, series, and movies we expect to release on Apple TV+ in July. This month leans heavily on children’s programming. If you want to know what’s coming later, check our full guide to upcoming Apple TV+ content.

Black Bird: Jimmy Keene is sentenced to 10 years in a minimum security prison, but strikes a deal to enter a maximum-security prison for the criminally insane and befriend suspected serial killer Larry Hall, to get a confession and learn the location of his victims’ bodies. July 8

Duck & Goose: A preschool animated series based on the New York Times bestselling books by Tad Hills. July 8

Trying (season 3): The eight-episode third season picks up with Nikki and Jason waking up as new parents to two children they are still getting to know. Now they just have to keep hold of them, which proves to be trickier than they initially thought. July 22

Best Foot Forward: Based on the book Just Don’t Fall by real-life Paralympic athlete Josh Sundquist, the live-action series follows 12-year-old Josh Dubin as he goes from homeschool to public school. July 22

Surface: As Sophie embarks on a quest to put the pieces of her life back together after a traumatic head injury leaves her with memory loss, and begins to question whether or not the truth she is told is in fact the truth she has lived. July 29

Amber Brown: Based on the bestselling book series by Paula Danziger, Amber Brown is an unfiltered look at a girl finding her voice through art and music in the wake of her parents’ divorce. July 29

Apple Arcade

Apple releases new games to Apple Arcade on Fridays, but not every Friday is marked by a new game or significant update. Check our Apple Arcade FAQ for a full list of Apple Arcade games and more details on the service. Many games are released with no forewarning, but you’ll often see several projects listed in the Coming Soon section. Here’s what you’ll find in the Coming Soon section for July:

My Bowling 3D+: iWare’s hit bowling game from way back in 2012. July 1

Samorost 3+: A strange platform and puzzle game about a curious space gnome with a magic flute, first released in 2016. July 8

Subway Surfers Tag: A new game based on the Tag Team mode of the original Subway Surfers. July 15

HEROish: A tower defense deckbuilding game with both single-player story campaigns and head-to-head play. July 22

Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD+: First released in 2018, this is the latest in Ironhide’s popular Kingdom Rush line of tower defense games. July 29