Transform your iPhone into a fully featured document scanner with 80% off iScanner

Over the years, the emergence of smartphones as the center point of our universe has buried a swath of previously indispensable items, including cameras, calculators, and alarm clocks, to name just a few. iScanner adds the ever-trusty scanner to that list.

Trusted by over 80 million users around the globe, the iScanner app turns your phone into a full-service scanner, capable of handling office tasks with ease. Need a high-quality scan of a document? Use your phone’s camera to make a digital copy in seconds. iScanner also recognizes page borders, crops images accurately, and creates faithful reproductions of a physical original without losing image quality.

As if that wasn’t cool enough, iScanner also provides color correction and text recognition to turn your scans into editable copy in 20 different languages. In addition, the app lets you add e-signatures and even does math for you by scanning and solving complex equations. With over 70 million downloads, iScanner is the #1 scanning app in the App Store with a solid 4.8 out of 5-star rating.

An iScanner App: Lifetime Subscription retails for $199, but you can purchase one right now for $39.99 or 79% off.

iScanner App: Lifetime Subscription – $39.99

See Deal

Prices subject to change