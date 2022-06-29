All power, no clutter: This 4-in-1 charging cable is nearly half off right now

Take a look at your iPhone charging cable. It’s probably chipped, frayed, held together with duct tape, and generally just hanging on by a thread. Time for an upgrade! This 4-in-1 Multi-Port and Apple Watch Charger should fit the bill, allowing you to juice up four gadgets at once without looking like an eyesore on your desk.

First off, as much as we love Apple products, their flimsy connection cables likely won’t last you more than six months. Conversely, this charger is made of a top-quality TPE, nylon braided cable with an aluminum shell and is built to make it to the next iPhone generation and well beyond.

Equipped with Lightning, USB-C, Micro, and Apple Watch connectors, this charger is a jack of all trades. Link the cable to your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, or even an Android phone, and it’ll determine your devices’ specific power needs. This multi-faceted adapter got plenty of praise. Verified customer Sara Luthardt shared, “This charger is perfect for traveling, or for having in your car, since it allows you to charge almost any electronics without lugging multiple cords around.”

The 4-in-1 Multi-Port and Apple Watch Charger is available now for $17.99 or 48% off.

4-in-1 Multi-Port & Apple Watch Charger – $17.99

See Deal

Prices subject to change