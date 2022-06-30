Macworld Podcast: Your hot takes on the MacBook Pro and USB-C

On this episode of the Macworld Podcast, it’s all about your hot takes! You have thoughts on the MacBook Pro and we’ll respond to your thoughts on the show!

This is episode 799 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.

Listen to episode 799

Amazon

Your hot takes

M2 Mac laptops face off

Our first set of hot takes is about a Twitter poll that we posted. We asked, ‘If you had $1,500 to spend on a Mac laptop, which one would you buy, the 13-inch MacBook Pro, or the new MacBook Air?” A vast majority of you–about 72 percent–voted for the MacBook Air.

M2 MacBook Air for 3 reasons:

Weight

Magsafe

F keys — Gust Smith (@rgustsmith) June 27, 2022

The M2 MBA is more future proof — Terry L (@macguy1959) June 27, 2022

MBA suits my needs perfectly. Plus fewer $$ than MBP. — Alan Portillo (@gaijin88) June 28, 2022

Because I love the touch bar! Don’t @ me. lol — pixbylucio (@pixbylucio) June 27, 2022

I absolutely see the upsides of the new MacBook Air, but I still prefer a computer to run actively cooled. Don’t really care for the touchbar but I don’t hate it at least. — 🅼🅰🅶🅶🆂 (@CaptainMaggs) June 27, 2022

Neither.



I'd buy another M1 MacBook Air. I dislike the new MacBook designs that much. — Jeffy McJeffFace (@polaricex) June 27, 2022

MacBook Air M2 (2022) MSRP: $1,199 Best Prices Today: 13-inch MacBook Pro M2 (2022) MSRP: $1,299 Best Prices Today: Read our full Read our full 13-inch MacBook Pro M2 (2022) review

Lightning strikes out

It seems like USB-C is going to be replacing Lightning on the iPhone and iPads. The European Union passed legislation that standardized USB-C, and the US is working on similar laws. So Apple needs to get with the program and switch. Macworld readers have interesting thoughts on this.

My principle is I'll only upgrade to a newer iPhone if Apple moves to USB-C. — Chris PP H (@pentapower_) June 20, 2022

So, why is there not a push to standardize electrical plugs and outlets everywhere? And what side of the road we need to drive on? Or what language we all speak? One size fits all can work for some things but not others. — @Here (@GssAlias) June 19, 2022

dont like this take. Are you happy we will be stuck with USB C forever? How are we supposed to innovate to the next best thing? — AH (@habius) June 19, 2022

You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in the Podcasts app. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks

The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify or on Amazon Music.

To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.