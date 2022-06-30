Back up your photos and more with 2TB of Prism Drive cloud storage for $49

While cleaning up the junk on your desk, why not tackle that mess on your hard drive while you’re at it? Think about how many of those videos, docs, and pictures you opened up in the past year. Your device might run more efficiently if it wasn’t tripping over those long-neglected files.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 in the Macworld Shop, Prism Drive specializes in secure cloud storage to ensure critical files don’t accidentally disappear. Compliant with international privacy laws while employing military-grade transfer encryption, Prism keeps your files safe and within reach at a moment’s notice, even if you suffer a hard drive crash or toss the wrong files.

This solution lets users easily share large files like video, graphics, images, and audio. All files are accessible from your computer or mobile device, and you can preview most file types instantly in your browser or app without downloading. Users can even create shareable links for friends and colleagues to view their files while remaining 100% protected. Satisfied Prism user Amir Khulad shared, “(Prism is) easy to download and use. I bought 2TB for one year and this will help keep all my data safe in one location.”

A 2TB Prism Drive Secure Cloud Storage: Lifetime Subscription normally costs $800, but you can secure it today for only $49.

Prism Drive Secure Cloud Storage: Lifetime Subscription – $49

See Deal

Prices subject to change