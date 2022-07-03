12min’s 1,800+ micro-book library is on sale now for under $39

Gen Z. Millennials. The kids. Unfortunately, they don’t really read. Today’s youth seems too immersed in their devices to read something longer than a 280-character tweet, but what if you can use their phone addiction to your advantage? No matter your age, 12min Micro Book Library is an app that isn’t quite ready to let you give up on the profundity of a good book.

Each title in the 12min library — which consists of over 1,800 nonfiction microbooks in two dozen categories — represents a 12-minute encapsulation of a popular book. Members can digest the main takeaways on topics ranging from finance, parenting, and leadership to sales, productivity, and more.

12min’s editorial team are real people, not AI-driven algorithms. They actually read and internalize each work, then create text and audio versions of each. Plus, you can download all 12min titles for listening or reading anytime. They’re perfectly bite-sized for consuming during your commute, workout, or lunch break.

The library is packed with nonfiction perennials such as The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People and Rich Dad Poor Dad. 12min also adds 30 new books each month, so there’s always something new to explore. If the library doesn’t include a title you’re looking for, you can recommend it to 12min for future inclusion.

Regularly $399, new users can get a 12min Micro Book Library: Lifetime Premium Subscription for $39.99.

Prices subject to change