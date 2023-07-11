Best Prime Day MacBook Deals: July 11, 2023

Do you know what’s better than getting a hot new Apple MacBook? Getting a great deal on a hot new Apple MacBook. One of the best times of the year to get good shopping deals is during Amazon’s Prime Day Sale which starts today: July 11 and runs until midnight on July 12. If you’re lucky, you could find deals on the new MacBook Air or MacBook Pro on Prime Day–although we don’t tend to see specific ‘Prime Day’ deals on the newest Macs. Below you will find links to the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro on Amazon so it will be easy to find the best deals. Durning Prime Day we will be tracking the sales, so be sure to check this page often as the deals change all the time.

If it’s an iMac or Mac mini you are after check out our separate round-up of the best Amazon Prime Day Mac deals.

Apple updated the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro in January and added a 15-inch MacBook Air to the range in June, so we didn’t expect to see huge savings on these models, but we are seeing some decent discounts.

Amazon U.S.:

Amazon U.K.:

Read on to see the kind of savings and discounts that might be on offer for Prime Day 2023, and to find out how to get Amazon Prime (which costs $14.99 / £8.99 / AUD$6.99 on a monthly basis, but can be canceled after 30 days) so you can take advantage of the deals.

Looking for a hard drive or a monitor to go with your new Mac? Read:

We’ll start with the MacBook Pro, but if it’s a MacBook Air you are after there are deals for that in the section below. Also note that the price of older Macs increased outside the U.S. in January, so the discounts on older products may not be as good as they were last year.

Prime Day 2023: Best MacBook Pro deals

Get a deal on a new MacBook Pro IDG

Right now we are seeing the following discounts at Amazon. Note that as stock runs out Amazon might sell refurbished or used models in the place of new models so be careful to check if this is the case.

In the U.S.:

Amazon U.K.:

For the best MacBook Pro deals right now – including deals from other resellers see: Best MacBook Pro deals this month

Prime Day 2023: Best MacBook Air deals

Get a deal on a new MacBook AIr IDG

Right now we are seeing the following discounts at Amazon:

Amazon U.K. had the following discounts:

For the best MacBook Air deals right now – including deals from other resellers see: Best MacBook Air deals this month

Prime Day: How can I get the best MacBook deals?

Amazon Prime Day is taking place between July 11 and 12, 2023. Amazon also runs an Amazon Prime Early Access Sale between October 11 and 12 in the following countries: Austria, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, the U.K., and the U.S.

Once Prime Day begins, most deals will be exclusive for Prime members, so you’ll need to sign in with an active membership to purchase one of the deals. Prime memberships cost $139 / £95 annually, or $14.99 / £8.99 / AU$6.99 on a monthly basis. New users can sign up for a 30-day free trial that can be canceled at any time during the trial window. As well as access to sales prices, Prime members also get free two-day shipping and access to Prime Video and all the content available on that service.

For more Amazon Prime Day coverage, check out our other Apple deal roundups:

