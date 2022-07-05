Prime Day 2022: The best early MacBook deals you can buy right now

You know what’s better than getting a hot new Apple MacBook? Getting a great deal on a hot new Apple MacBook. And wouldn’t you know it, the best time of the year to get good shopping deals is coming up–we’re talking about Amazon Prime Day on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 12 and 13. If you’re lucky, you could find deals on the new MacBook Air or MacBook Pro. Here are the best deals we’ve found so far and check this page often as we track the sales all throughout Prime Day.
If it’s an iMac or Mac mini you are after check out our separate round up of the best Amazon Prime Day Mac deals.
Prime Day 2022: Best early MacBook Air deals right now
Apple’s newest M2 MacBook Air is so new that it will start shipping to customers this month. It’s also so new that it almost certainly won’t be discounted during Prime Day. But there will likely be deals on the M1 MacBook Air. If you want one now, Amazon is selling the 512GB model for $1,179, a savings of $70.
Amazon U.K. is also running some good early deals:
- MacBook Air with M1 chip (7‑core GPU), 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Space Gray: was £999, get it for: £909.81 (£89.19 off)
- MacBook Air with M1 chip (7‑core GPU), 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Gold: was £999, get it for: £919.97 (£79.03 off)
- MacBook Air with M1 chip (8‑core GPU), 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Gold: was £1,249, get it for: £1,129.97 (£119.03 off)
- MacBook Air with M1 chip (8‑core GPU), 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Space Gray: was £1,249, get it for: £1,129.97 (£119.03 off)
Best ongoing M2 MacBook Air deals
MacBook Air, M2, 8-core GPU, 256GB
Best ongoing M1 MacBook Air deals
MacBook Air, M1, 7-core GPU, 256GB
MacBook Air, M1, 8-core GPU, 512GB
Prime Day 2022: Best early MacBook Pro deals right now
Apple’s newest 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro was released a few weeks ago, so we aren’t expecting to see any special deals on Prime Day – although in the UK Amazon is already discounting that model. You may find some good deals on the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro, however.
- 14-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip (8‑core CPU, 14‑core GPU), 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD in Space Gray: $1,799 ($200 off)
- 14-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip (10‑core CPU, 16‑core GPU), 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD in Sliver: $2,299 ($200 off)
- 14-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip (10‑core CPU, 16‑core GPU), 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD in Space Gray: $2,299 ($200 off)
- 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip (10‑core CPU, 16‑core GPU), 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD in Silver: $2,299 ($200 off)
- 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip (10‑core CPU, 16‑core GPU), 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD in Space Gray: $2,299 ($200 off)
- 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip (10‑core CPU, 16‑core GPU), 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD in Silver: $2,499 ($200 off)
- 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip (10‑core CPU, 16‑core GPU), 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD in Space Gray: $2,499 ($200 off)
Amazon U.K.also has some good discounts on the MacBook Pro, including the newest M2 model:
- 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 chip (8-core CPU, 10-core GPU), 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD in Silver: £1,295 (£54 off)
- 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 chip (8-core CPU, 10-core GPU), 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD in Space Gray: £1,295 (£54 off)
- 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 chip (8-core CPU, 10-core GPU), 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD in Space Gray: £1,445 (£104 off)
- 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 chip (8-core CPU, 10-core GPU), 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD in Silver: £1,445 (£104 off)
- 14-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip (8‑core CPU, 14‑core GPU), 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD in Space Gray: £1,735 (£164 off)
- 14-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip (8‑core CPU, 14‑core GPU), 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD in Silver: £1,735 (£164 off)
- 14-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip (10‑core CPU, 16‑core GPU), 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD in Sliver: £2,155 (£244 off)
- 14-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip (10‑core CPU, 16‑core GPU), 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD in Space Gray: £2,155 (£244 off)
- 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip (10‑core CPU, 16‑core GPU), 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD in Silver: £2,155 (£244 off)
- 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip (10‑core CPU, 16‑core GPU), 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD in Space Gray: £2,129 (£270 off)
- 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip (10‑core CPU, 16‑core GPU), 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD in Space Gray: £2,425 (£174 off)
Best ongoing 13-inch MacBook Pro deals
MacBook Pro, M2, 13-inch, 10-core GPU, 256GB (MSPR: $1,299/£1,349)
MacBook Pro, M2, 13-inch, 10-core GPU, 512GB (MSPR: $1,499/£1,549)
MacBook Pro, M1, 13-inch, 8-Core GPU, 256GB (WAS: $1,299/£1,299)
MacBook Pro, M1, 13-inch, 8-Core GPU, 512GB (WAS: $1,499/£1,499)
Best ongoing 14-inch MacBook Pro deals
MacBook Pro, M1 Pro, 14-inch, 8-core CPU, 14-Core GPU, 512GB (MSRP: $1,999/£1,899)
MacBook Pro, M1 Pro, 14-inch, 10-core CPU, 16-Core GPU, 1TB (MSRP: $2,499/£2,399)
Best ongoing 16-inch MacBook Pro deals
MacBook Pro, M1 Pro, 16-inch, 10-core CPU, 16-Core GPU, 512GB (MSPR: $2,499/£2,399)
MacBook Pro, M1 Pro, 16-inch, 10-core CPU, 16-Core GPU, 1TB (MSRP: $2,699/£2,599)
MacBook Pro, M1 Max, 16-inch, 10-core CPU, 32-Core GPU, 1TB (MSRP: $3,499/£3,299)
Prime Day 2022: How can I get the best MacBook deals?
While the above deals are going on now, Prime Day officially begins on July 12 at 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET) in the following countries: Austria, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, the U.K., and the U.S. We don’t know for sure if sales during Prime Day will be better than the ones now, so if you’re happy with the prices here, you should grab it.
The above sales are open to all customers, but Prime members get free two-day shipping. Once Prime Day begins, most deals will be exclusive for Prime members, so you’ll need to sign in with an active membership to purchase one of the deals. Prime memberships cost $139 / £79 / AUD$59 annually, or $14.99 / £7.99 / AUD$6.99 on a monthly basis. New users can sign up for a 30-day free trial that can be cancelled at any time during the trial window.