Prime Day 2022: The best early MacBook deals you can buy right now

You know what’s better than getting a hot new Apple MacBook? Getting a great deal on a hot new Apple MacBook. And wouldn’t you know it, the best time of the year to get good shopping deals is coming up–we’re talking about Amazon Prime Day on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 12 and 13. If you’re lucky, you could find deals on the new MacBook Air or MacBook Pro. Here are the best deals we’ve found so far and check this page often as we track the sales all throughout Prime Day.

If it’s an iMac or Mac mini you are after check out our separate round up of the best Amazon Prime Day Mac deals.

Prime Day 2022: Best early MacBook Air deals right now

Apple’s newest M2 MacBook Air is so new that it will start shipping to customers this month. It’s also so new that it almost certainly won’t be discounted during Prime Day. But there will likely be deals on the M1 MacBook Air. If you want one now, Amazon is selling the 512GB model for $1,179, a savings of $70.

Amazon U.K. is also running some good early deals:

Best ongoing M2 MacBook Air deals

MacBook Air, M2, 8-core GPU, 256GB

Retailer Price Delivery $1199 View

Best ongoing M1 MacBook Air deals

MacBook Air, M1, 7-core GPU, 256GB

Retailer Price Delivery $752.39 Free View Adorama $949.00 Free View Costco $949.99 View $999.00 Free View $999.99 Free View

MacBook Air, M1, 8-core GPU, 512GB

Retailer Price Delivery $952.19 Free View $1199.00 Free View

Prime Day 2022: Best early MacBook Pro deals right now

Apple’s newest 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro was released a few weeks ago, so we aren’t expecting to see any special deals on Prime Day – although in the UK Amazon is already discounting that model. You may find some good deals on the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro, however.

Amazon U.K.also has some good discounts on the MacBook Pro, including the newest M2 model:

Best ongoing 13-inch MacBook Pro deals

MacBook Pro, M2, 13-inch, 10-core GPU, 256GB (MSPR: $1,299/£1,349)

Retailer Price Delivery $1299 View $1299.00 Free View Not Available Free View

MacBook Pro, M2, 13-inch, 10-core GPU, 512GB (MSPR: $1,499/£1,549)

Retailer Price Delivery $1499 View $1499.00 Free View

MacBook Pro, M1, 13-inch, 8-Core GPU, 256GB (WAS: $1,299/£1,299)

Retailer Price Delivery $971.53 Free View $1049.99 Free View Adorama $1199.00 Free View

MacBook Pro, M1, 13-inch, 8-Core GPU, 512GB (WAS: $1,499/£1,499)

Retailer Price Delivery $1049.99 Free View Adorama $1199.00 Free View

Best ongoing 14-inch MacBook Pro deals

MacBook Pro, M1 Pro, 14-inch, 8-core CPU, 14-Core GPU, 512GB (MSRP: $1,999/£1,899)

Retailer Price Delivery $1999 View B&H Photo and Video $1999 View $2,299.00 Free View Adorama Not Available Free View

MacBook Pro, M1 Pro, 14-inch, 10-core CPU, 16-Core GPU, 1TB (MSRP: $2,499/£2,399)

Retailer Price Delivery $2,299.00 Free View $2499 View

Best ongoing 16-inch MacBook Pro deals

MacBook Pro, M1 Pro, 16-inch, 10-core CPU, 16-Core GPU, 512GB (MSPR: $2,499/£2,399)

Retailer Price Delivery $2,299.00 Free View $2299.00 Free View $2499 View Adorama Not Available Free View

MacBook Pro, M1 Pro, 16-inch, 10-core CPU, 16-Core GPU, 1TB (MSRP: $2,699/£2,599)

Retailer Price Delivery $2,449.00 Free View $2699 View

MacBook Pro, M1 Max, 16-inch, 10-core CPU, 32-Core GPU, 1TB (MSRP: $3,499/£3,299)

Retailer Price Delivery $3499 View Not Available View

Prime Day 2022: How can I get the best MacBook deals?

While the above deals are going on now, Prime Day officially begins on July 12 at 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET) in the following countries: Austria, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, the U.K., and the U.S. We don’t know for sure if sales during Prime Day will be better than the ones now, so if you’re happy with the prices here, you should grab it.

The above sales are open to all customers, but Prime members get free two-day shipping. Once Prime Day begins, most deals will be exclusive for Prime members, so you’ll need to sign in with an active membership to purchase one of the deals. Prime memberships cost $139 / £79 / AUD$59 annually, or $14.99 / £7.99 / AUD$6.99 on a monthly basis. New users can sign up for a 30-day free trial that can be cancelled at any time during the trial window.