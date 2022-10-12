Best Prime Day Mac deals 2022: October 12

If you want to buy a new Mac desktop now is the time to get a bargain! It’s the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale on Tuesday and Wednesday, October 11 and 12 and we expect to see Amazon drop the prices for the iMac and Mac mini even more than usual. Below you will find the best deals we’ve found so far – there are already some great discounts to be had, but be sure to check this page often as we track the sales in the run-up to and on the Prime Early Access Sale day itself.

If it’s a MacBook you are after, check out our separate round-up of the best Amazon Prime Early Access Sale MacBook Air and MacBook Pro deals. We also have a round-up of all the Apple Amazon Prime Day October 2022 deals.

To see what’s on offer in the U.S. Amazon Prime Early Access Sale click here.

To see what’s on offer in the U.K. Amazon Prime Early Access Sale click here.

Here are the Amazon sale highlights for Mac deals:

Amazon U.S.

Amazon U.K.

Looking for a hard drive or a display to go with your Mac? Fins a great one here:

Prime Early Access Sale: Best iMac deals right now

Get a deal on a new iMac Foundry

The 24-inch iMac arrived in the spring of 2021 with a brand new design and Apple’s M1 chip. It’s been on shelves for over a year now, and we’ve seen it as low as $150 off in the U.S., so be sure to check back:

Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: U.S. iMac deals

Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: U.K. iMac deals

Prime Early Access Sale: Best Mac mini deals right now

Get a deal on a new Mac mini Foundry

Apple’s M1 Mac mini arrived in the November 2020 alongside the M1 MacBook Air and M1 MacBook Pro, the Air and Pro now have M2 chips, which may mean the Mac mini will get a similar update soon, in the meantime, take a look to see how much you can save on the M1 model.

Amazon U.S. has sold out of the 256GB model, but has a deal on the 512GB model:

Amazon U.K. is running some deals as well:

Prime Early Access Sale: How can I get the best Mac deals?

While the above deals are going on now, Prime Day officially begins on October 11 at 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET) in the following countries: Austria, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, the U.K., and the U.S. We don’t know for sure if sales during Prime Day will be better than the ones now, so if you’re happy with the prices here, you should grab it.The above sales are open to all customers, but Prime members get free two-day shipping.

Once Prime Early Access Sale begins, most deals will be exclusive for Prime members, so you’ll need to sign in with an active membership to purchase one of the deals. Prime memberships cost $139 / £95 / AUD$59 annually, or $14.99 / £8.99 / AUD$6.99 on a monthly basis. New users can sign up for a 30-day free trial that can be cancelled at any time during the trial window.

More Apple bargains

For more Prime Day coverage, check out our other Apple deal roundups:

See our round up of the best Amazon Prime Day AirPods deals for more Prime Day deals.

See our round up of the best Amazon Prime Day Apple Watch deals for more Prime Day deals.

See our round up of the best Amazon Prime Day iPhone deals for more Prime Day deals.

See our round up of the best Amazon Prime Day iPad deals for more Prime Day deals.

See our best Amazon Prime Day MacBook Air and MacBook Pro dealsfor more Prime Day deals.

See our round up of the best Amazon Prime Day Mac deals for more Prime Day deals.