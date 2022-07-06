Prime Day 2022: The best early Mac deals you can get right now

If you want to buy a new Mac desktop now is the time to get a bargain! It’s Amazon Prime Day on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 12 and 13 when we expect to see Amazon drop the prices for the iMac and Mac mini even more than usual. Below you will find the best deals we’ve found so far – there are already some great discounts to be had, but be sure to check this page often as we track the sales in the run up to and on Prime Day itself.
If it’s a MacBook you are after check out our separate round up of the best Amazon Prime Day MacBook Air and MacBook Pro deals. We also have a round up of all the Apple Amazon Prime Day deals.
Prime Day 2022: Best early iMac deals right now
The 24-inch iMac arrived in the spring of 2021 with a brand new design and Apple’s M1 chip. For ages it suffered from stock shortages that made buying one nigh on impossible, but now stock is at reasonable levels you can get some great bargains – in fact Amazon is knocking off as much as £300 in the UK!
Amazon U.S. isn’t running any early iMac deals at the moment.
Amazon U.K. is running some good early deals:
- iMac with M1 chip (7‑core GPU), 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Silver: was £1,249 get it for: £1,199 (£49 off)
- iMac with M1 chip (7‑core GPU), 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Green: was £1,249 get it for: £1,119.97 (£129.03 off)
- iMac with M1 chip (8‑core GPU), 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Silver: was £1,449 get it for: £1,185 (£264 off)
- iMac with M1 chip (8‑core GPU), 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Green: was £1,449 get it for: £1,249 (£200 off)
- iMac with M1 chip (8‑core GPU), 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Pink: was £1,449 get it for: £1,149 (£300 off)
- iMac with M1 chip (8‑core GPU), 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Blue: was £1,649 get it for: £1,467.97 (£150 off)
- iMac with M1 chip (8‑core GPU), 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Pink: was £1,649 get it for: £1,469.97 (£179.03 off)
You’ll also find some Intel Macs on sale, if you don’t mind the fact that the processor is now quite ancient you could pick up a bargain:
- iMac, 21.5-inch, Intel Core i5, 8th generation: was £1,099, get it for: £989 (£109 off)
- iMac, 27-inch, Intel Core i5, 10th generation, 6-core: was £1,799, get it for: £1,589.97 (£209 off)
Best ongoing M1 iMac deals
8-core CPU, 7-core GPU, 256GB (MSRP $1,299/£1,249)
8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 256GB (MSRP $1,499/£1,449)
8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 512GB SSD (MSRP from $1,699/£1,649)
Prime Day 2022: Best early Mac mini deals right now
Apple’s M1 Mac mini arrived in the November 2020 alongside the M1 MacBook Air and M1 MacBook Pro, the Air and Pro now have M2 chips, which may mean the Mac mini will get a similar update soon, in the meantime, take a look to see how much you can save on the M1 model.
Amazon U.S. has sold out of the 256GB model, but has a good early deal on the 512GB model:
- M1 Mac mini, 256GB: $659 ($40 off)
- M1 Mac mini, 512GB: $849 ($50 off)
Amazon U.K. is running some good early deals:
- M1 Mac mini, 256GB: was £699, get it for: £622.97 (£76 off)
- M1 Mac mini, 512GB: was £899, get it for: £819.97 (£79 off)
Best ongoing M1 Mac mini deals
M1 Mac mini, 256GB (MSRP $699/£699)
M1 Mac mini, 512GB ($899/£899)
Intel Mac mini, 3.0GHz, 512GB (MSRP: $1,099/£1,099)
Prime Day 2022: How can I get the best Mac deals?
While the above deals are going on now, Prime Day officially begins on July 12 at 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET) in the following countries: Austria, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, the U.K., and the U.S. We don’t know for sure if sales during Prime Day will be better than the ones now, so if you’re happy with the prices here, you should grab it.
The above sales are open to all customers, but Prime members get free two-day shipping. Once Prime Day begins, most deals will be exclusive for Prime members, so you’ll need to sign in with an active membership to purchase one of the deals. Prime memberships cost $139 / £79 / AUD$59 annually, or $14.99 / £7.99 / AUD$6.99 on a monthly basis. New users can sign up for a 30-day free trial that can be cancelled at any time during the trial window.
For more Prime Day coverage, check out our other Apple deal roundups:
Best Prime Day 2022 Apple deals
Best Prime Day 2022 MacBook deals
Best Prime Day 2022 AirPods deals
Best Prime Day 2022 Apple Watch deals
Best Prime Day 2022 Apple TV deals
Best Prime Day 2022 iPad deals
Best Prime Day 2022 iPhone deals