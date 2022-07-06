Prime Day 2022: The best early Mac deals you can get right now

If you want to buy a new Mac desktop now is the time to get a bargain! It’s Amazon Prime Day on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 12 and 13 when we expect to see Amazon drop the prices for the iMac and Mac mini even more than usual. Below you will find the best deals we’ve found so far – there are already some great discounts to be had, but be sure to check this page often as we track the sales in the run up to and on Prime Day itself.

If it’s a MacBook you are after check out our separate round up of the best Amazon Prime Day MacBook Air and MacBook Pro deals. We also have a round up of all the Apple Amazon Prime Day deals.

Prime Day 2022: Best early iMac deals right now

The 24-inch iMac arrived in the spring of 2021 with a brand new design and Apple’s M1 chip. For ages it suffered from stock shortages that made buying one nigh on impossible, but now stock is at reasonable levels you can get some great bargains – in fact Amazon is knocking off as much as £300 in the UK!

Amazon U.S. isn’t running any early iMac deals at the moment.

Amazon U.K. is running some good early deals:

You’ll also find some Intel Macs on sale, if you don’t mind the fact that the processor is now quite ancient you could pick up a bargain:

Best ongoing M1 iMac deals

8-core CPU, 7-core GPU, 256GB (MSRP $1,299/£1,249)

Retailer Price Delivery $1,294.00 Free View $1299 View $1299.00 Free View Adorama Not Available Free View Not Available Free View

8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 256GB (MSRP $1,499/£1,449)

Retailer Price Delivery Adorama $1499.00 Free View $1,499.00 Free View $1499.00 Free View $1499.99 Free View

8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 512GB SSD (MSRP from $1,699/£1,649)

Retailer Price Delivery $1,649.00 Free View Adorama $1699.00 Free View $1699.00 Free View Not Available Free View

Prime Day 2022: Best early Mac mini deals right now

Apple’s M1 Mac mini arrived in the November 2020 alongside the M1 MacBook Air and M1 MacBook Pro, the Air and Pro now have M2 chips, which may mean the Mac mini will get a similar update soon, in the meantime, take a look to see how much you can save on the M1 model.

Amazon U.S. has sold out of the 256GB model, but has a good early deal on the 512GB model:

Amazon U.K. is running some good early deals:

Best ongoing M1 Mac mini deals

M1 Mac mini, 256GB (MSRP $699/£699)

Retailer Price Delivery $659.00 Free View $699.99 Free View

M1 Mac mini, 512GB ($899/£899)

Retailer Price Delivery $759.00 Free View $849.00 Free View $899.99 Free View

Intel Mac mini, 3.0GHz, 512GB (MSRP: $1,099/£1,099)

Retailer Price Delivery $1099.00 Free View $1099.99 Free View

Prime Day 2022: How can I get the best Mac deals?

While the above deals are going on now, Prime Day officially begins on July 12 at 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET) in the following countries: Austria, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, the U.K., and the U.S. We don’t know for sure if sales during Prime Day will be better than the ones now, so if you’re happy with the prices here, you should grab it.

The above sales are open to all customers, but Prime members get free two-day shipping. Once Prime Day begins, most deals will be exclusive for Prime members, so you’ll need to sign in with an active membership to purchase one of the deals. Prime memberships cost $139 / £79 / AUD$59 annually, or $14.99 / £7.99 / AUD$6.99 on a monthly basis. New users can sign up for a 30-day free trial that can be cancelled at any time during the trial window.

