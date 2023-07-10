Home / Accessories
Best Prime Day Mac SSD & External Hard Drive Deals: July 2023

Want to buy a new hard drive or SSD? You could find some great discounts in the Amazon Prime Day Sale from 11 -12 July 2023.
Karen Haslam
By Karen Haslam
Editor, Macworld JUL 10, 2023 4:32 am PDT

The Amazon Prime Sale is a great time to pick up a deal on a new SSD or hard drive to use with your Mac, as Amazon and its partners are likely to discount products even more than usual. In 2023 the Amazon Prime Day sale will run from July 11 to 12.

To take advantage of the Prime Day deals you will need Amazon Prime membership, which costs $14.99 / £8.99 / AUD$6.99 on a monthly basis (or $139 / £95 / AUD$59 annually), but can be canceled after the 30-day free trial that’s available to new users.

Best Amazon Prime deals for SSDs and hard drives

In the past, we’ve seen savings of more than $320 on a SanDisk SSD, and £200 off a Western Digital hard drive. Below we are listing some of the best deals we’ve seen this year. We will also highlight any deals we have seen on SSDs and hard drives we’ve reviewed in our best SSDs and hard drive round-ups.

Amazon U.S.

For the best memory and storage deals on Amazon right now go to Amazon’s Memory & Storage section where you will find deals on external hard drives, SSDs and Network Attached Storage.

Also take a look at these Hard drive deals specific to Prime Day. You might also like these Prime Day flash storage deals.

Amazon U.K.

For the best memory and storage deals on Amazon right now go to Amazon’s Memory & Storage section where you will find deals on external storage, SSDs, and Network Attached Storage. Plus, these are the hard drive deals specific to Prime Day. You might also like these Prime Day flash storage deals.

Best SSD for Mac deals

For our recommendations of the best SSD to buy for your Mac, check out our round-up of the best SSDs for Mac.

Samsung Portable SSD T7 Shield

Samsung Portable SSD T7 Shield
Price When Reviewed: $159.99 (1TB), $289.99 (2TB)
Best Prices Today: $72.93 at Amazon | $159.99 at Samsung

LaCie Portable SSD

Price When Reviewed: 500GB – $129.99; 1TB – $209.99; 2TB – $369.99
Best Prices Today: $69.99 at Amazon | $129.99 at LaCie

Seagate OneTouch SSD

Price When Reviewed: 500GB – $94.99; 1TB – $169.99; 2TB – $309.99
Best Prices Today: $59.99 at Amazon | $94.99 at Seagate

SanDisk Extreme Portable V2

Price When Reviewed: 500GB – $104.99; 1TB – $139.99; 2TB – $244.99; 4TB – $459.99
Best Prices Today: $64.99 at Amazon | $104.99 at Western Digital

LaCie Rugged SSD Pro

LaCie Rugged SSD Pro
Read our review
Price When Reviewed: $419.99 (1TB), $739.99 (2TB), $1049.99 (4TB)
Best Prices Today: $223.88 at Amazon | $299.95 at Apple | $419 at B&H Photo Video

WD My Passport SSD

Price When Reviewed: 500GB – $104.99; 1TB – $134.99; 2TB – $234.99; 4TB – $459.99
Best Prices Today: $59.24 at Amazon | $104.99 at Western Digital | $239.99 at Adorama

Best Hard drive for Mac deals

For our recommendations of the best hard drive to buy for your Mac, check out our round-up of the best hard drive for Mac.

Seagate Ultra Touch (2023)

Seagate Ultra Touch (2023)
Price When Reviewed: $79.99 (2TB); $124.99 (4TB); $139.99 (5TB)
Best Prices Today: $79.99 at Amazon | $79.99 at Seagate | $143.65 at Walmart Electronics

LaCie Mobile Drive (2022)

LaCie Mobile Drive (2022)
Price When Reviewed: $79.99 (1TB); $109.99 (2TB); $149.99 (4TB); $169.99 (5TB)
Best Prices Today: $72.60 at Amazon | 79.99 at LaCie | $99.95 at Apple

Western Digital My Book, 22TB￼

Western Digital My Book, 22TB￼
Price When Reviewed: $599.99 (discounted to $499.99)
Best Prices Today: $599.99 at Western Digital

WD_Black D10 Game Drive

Price When Reviewed: 8TB – £259.99
Best Prices Today: $49.99 at Lenovo | $69.99 at Dell Small Business | $164.96 at Amazon

Best NAS drives for Mac deals

For our recommendations of the best NAS drive to buy for your Mac, check out our round-up of the best NAS & PCS drives for Mac.

Synology Diskstation DS723+￼

Synology Diskstation DS723+￼
Price When Reviewed: Fron $450 (unpopulated)
Best Prices Today: $449.99 at Amazon | $450 at Synology

Western Digital My Cloud EX2 Ultra

Price When Reviewed: From $150.99 (unpopulated) to $1,299.99 (28TB)
Best Prices Today: $150.99 at Western Digital | $159.99 at Lenovo USA | $199.99 at Best Buy

Macworld editor since 2008, Karen has worked on both sides of the Apple divide, clocking up a number of years at Apple's PR agency prior to joining Macworld almost two decades ago. 

Karen's career highlights include interviewing Apple's Steve Wozniak and discussing Steve Jobs’ legacy on the BBC. Her focus is Mac, but she lives and breathes Apple.

