Best Prime Day Mac SSD & External Hard Drive Deals: July 12, 2023

The Amazon Prime Sale is a great time to pick up a deal on a new SSD or hard drive to use with your Mac, as Amazon and its partners are likely to discount products even more than usual. In 2023 the Amazon Prime Day sale will run from July 11 to 12.

To take advantage of the Prime Day deals you will need Amazon Prime membership, which costs $14.99 / £8.99 / AUD$6.99 on a monthly basis (or $139 / £95 / AUD$59 annually), but can be canceled after the 30-day free trial that’s available to new users.

Best Amazon Prime deals for SSDs and hard drives

We’re seeing some great savings this year. Below we are listing some of the best deals we’ve seen. We will also highlight any deals we have seen on SSDs and hard drives we’ve reviewed in our best SSDs and hard drive round-ups.

Amazon U.S.

For the best memory and storage deals on Amazon right now go to Amazon’s Memory & Storage section where you will find deals on external hard drives, SSDs and Network Attached Storage.

Also take a look at these Hard drive deals specific to Prime Day.

Amazon U.K.

For the best memory and storage deals on Amazon right now go to Amazon's Memory & Storage section where you will find deals on external storage, SSDs, and Network Attached Storage. Plus, these are the hard drive deals specific to Prime Day.

Best SSD for Mac deals

For our recommendations of the best SSD to buy for your Mac, check out our round-up of the best SSDs for Mac.

Samsung Portable SSD T7 Shield Price When Reviewed: $159.99 (1TB), $289.99 (2TB) Best Prices Today:

LaCie Portable SSD Price When Reviewed: 500GB – $129.99; 1TB – $209.99; 2TB – $369.99 Best Prices Today:

Seagate OneTouch SSD Price When Reviewed: 500GB – $94.99; 1TB – $169.99; 2TB – $309.99 Best Prices Today:

SanDisk Extreme Portable V2 Price When Reviewed: 500GB – $104.99; 1TB – $139.99; 2TB – $244.99; 4TB – $459.99 Best Prices Today:

LaCie Rugged SSD Pro Read our review Price When Reviewed: $419.99 (1TB), $739.99 (2TB), $1049.99 (4TB) Best Prices Today:

WD My Passport SSD Price When Reviewed: 500GB – $104.99; 1TB – $134.99; 2TB – $234.99; 4TB – $459.99 Best Prices Today:

Best Hard drive for Mac deals

For our recommendations of the best hard drive to buy for your Mac, check out our round-up of the best hard drive for Mac.

Seagate Ultra Touch (2023) Price When Reviewed: $79.99 (2TB); $124.99 (4TB); $139.99 (5TB) Best Prices Today:

LaCie Mobile Drive (2022) Price When Reviewed: $79.99 (1TB); $109.99 (2TB); $149.99 (4TB); $169.99 (5TB) Best Prices Today:

Western Digital My Book, 22TB￼ Price When Reviewed: $599.99 (discounted to $499.99) Best Prices Today:

WD_Black D10 Game Drive Price When Reviewed: 8TB – £259.99 Best Prices Today:

Best NAS drives for Mac deals

For our recommendations of the best NAS drive to buy for your Mac, check out our round-up of the best NAS & PCS drives for Mac.

Synology Diskstation DS723+￼ Price When Reviewed: Fron $450 (unpopulated) Best Prices Today:

Western Digital My Cloud EX2 Ultra Price When Reviewed: From $150.99 (unpopulated) to $1,299.99 (28TB) Best Prices Today:

