Best Prime Day Mac SSD and desktop hard drive deals

Amazon Prime Day is a great time to pick up a deal on a new SSD or hard drive to use with your Mac, as Amazon and its partners are likely to discount products even more than usual. This year Prime Day runs from Tuesday, July 12 to Wednesday, July 13.

In this article, we’ve tracked down the best Amazon deals on hard drives, SSDs, and network drives that work with Macs. You can also check the best prices below for our favorite SSDs and hard drives to see what the discounts are right now.

Best Amazon Prime early deals for SSDs and hard drives

Among the best early deals right now over at Amazon we’ve spotted the following:

Amazon U.S.

For the best memory and storage deals on Amazon right now go to Amazon’s Memory & Storage section where you will find deals on external hard drives, SSDs and Network Attached Storage.

Amazon U.K.

For the best memory and storage deals on Amazon right now go to Amazon’s Memory & Storage section where you will find deals on external storage, SSDs, and Network Attached Storage.

SSD for Mac deals

We have reviewed the following SSDs and recommend them. Should you see a good deal we recommend you buy one.

For our recommendations of the best SSD to buy for your Mac, check out our round up of the best SSDs for Mac.

LaCie Portable SSD, MSRP from: $94.99 / £119.99

Retailer Price Delivery $89.99 Free View LaCie $129.99 View

Seagate OneTouch SSD, MSRP from: $129.99 / £134.99

Retailer Price Delivery $79.99 Free View Seagate $94.99 View

LaCie Rugged SSD Pro, MSRP from: $419.99 / £409.99

Retailer Price Delivery $363.99 Free View B&H Photo Video $419 View LaCie $419.99 View

G-Technology G-Drive Mobile SSD , MSRP from: $139 / £141.99

This model has been replaced with the G-Drive SSD, but you may still find a deal while old stock is sold off.

Retailer Price Delivery $115.97 Free View Western Digital $195.95 View

WD My Passport SSD, MSRP from: $104.99 / £77.99

Retailer Price Delivery $99.99 Free View Western Digital $119.99 View

Hard drive for Mac deals

We have reviewed the following hard drives and recommend them. Should you see a good deal we recommend you buy one.

For our recommendations of the best hard drive to buy for your Mac, check out our round up of the best hard drive for Mac.

LaCie Mobile Drive, MSRP from: $79.99 / £69.99

Retailer Price Delivery $74.99 Free View Lacie $79.99 View Adorama $89.99 Free View $99.95 Free View $99.99 Free View Dell Home $113.99 Free View

WD My Passport, MSRP from: $59.99 / £52.99

Retailer Price Delivery $49.69 Free View Western Digital $59.99 View $99.99 Free View Dell Home $152.99 Free View Adorama Not Available Free View

LaCie 1big Dock, MSRP from: $369.99 / £349.99

Retailer Price Delivery Adorama $354.00 Free View $354.00 Free View LaCie $369 View $499.95 Free View

Seagate FireCuda Gaming Hard Drive, MSRP from: $79.99 / £79.99