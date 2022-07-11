Best Prime Day Mac SSD and desktop hard drive deals

Amazon Prime Day is a great time to pick up a deal on a new SSD or hard drive to use with your Mac, as Amazon and its partners are likely to discount products even more than usual. This year Prime Day runs from Tuesday, July 12 to Wednesday, July 13.
In this article, we’ve tracked down the best Amazon deals on hard drives, SSDs, and network drives that work with Macs. You can also check the best prices below for our favorite SSDs and hard drives to see what the discounts are right now.
Best Amazon Prime early deals for SSDs and hard drives
Among the best early deals right now over at Amazon we’ve spotted the following:
Amazon U.S.
For the best memory and storage deals on Amazon right now go to Amazon’s Memory & Storage section where you will find deals on external hard drives, SSDs and Network Attached Storage.
- Seagate Portable Drive, 2TB: get it for $62 here.
- WD 4TB My Passport Portable External Hard Drive USB 3.0: normally $119.99, get it for $89 here.
- WD 12TB Elements Desktop Hard Drive USB 3.0: normally $309.99, get it for $216 here.
- LaCie Rugged Mini 5TB external hard drive, USB 3.0: normally $179.99, get it for $169.99 here.
- WD-Black 5TB: normally $149.99, get it for $124.99 here.
- Samsung SSD T7: normally $139.99, get it for $109.99 here.
- SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD: normally $249.99, get it for $129.99 here.
- G-Technology G-Drive Mobile USB-C: normally $111.93, get it for $72.49 here.
Amazon U.K.
For the best memory and storage deals on Amazon right now go to Amazon’s Memory & Storage section where you will find deals on external storage, SSDs, and Network Attached Storage.
- Seagate Portable Drive, 2TB: normally £74.99, get it for £61.99 here. The 5TB model is normally £125.99, get it for £96.99 here.
- WD Elements Portable External Hard Drive, 2TB, normally £59.99, get it for £58.39 here.
- SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD, 1TB: normally £221.99, get it for £135.99 here.
- WD Elements Portable Hard Drive, 4TB: normally £104.99, get it for £86.80 here.
- SanDisk Ultra, 128GB, Dual Type-C USB 3.1 Flash Drive: normally £53.86, get it for £18.95 here.
SSD for Mac deals
We have reviewed the following SSDs and recommend them. Should you see a good deal we recommend you buy one.
For our recommendations of the best SSD to buy for your Mac, check out our round up of the best SSDs for Mac.
LaCie Portable SSD, MSRP from: $94.99 / £119.99
Seagate OneTouch SSD, MSRP from: $129.99 / £134.99
LaCie Rugged SSD Pro, MSRP from: $419.99 / £409.99
G-Technology G-Drive Mobile SSD, MSRP from: $139 / £141.99
This model has been replaced with the G-Drive SSD, but you may still find a deal while old stock is sold off.
WD My Passport SSD, MSRP from: $104.99 / £77.99
Hard drive for Mac deals
We have reviewed the following hard drives and recommend them. Should you see a good deal we recommend you buy one.
For our recommendations of the best hard drive to buy for your Mac, check out our round up of the best hard drive for Mac.