Best Prime Day Mac SSD and desktop hard drive deals

Want to buy a new hard drive or SSD this Prime Day, here are the best deals on our favourite external drives.
By Karen Haslam
Editor, Macworld

Amazon Prime Day is a great time to pick up a deal on a new SSD or hard drive to use with your Mac, as Amazon and its partners are likely to discount products even more than usual. This year Prime Day runs from Tuesday, July 12 to Wednesday, July 13.

In this article, we’ve tracked down the best Amazon deals on hard drives, SSDs, and network drives that work with Macs. You can also check the best prices below for our favorite SSDs and hard drives to see what the discounts are right now.

Best Amazon Prime early deals for SSDs and hard drives

Among the best early deals right now over at Amazon we’ve spotted the following:

Amazon U.S.

For the best memory and storage deals on Amazon right now go to Amazon’s Memory & Storage section where you will find deals on external hard drives, SSDs and Network Attached Storage.

Amazon U.K.

For the best memory and storage deals on Amazon right now go to Amazon’s Memory & Storage section where you will find deals on external storage, SSDs, and Network Attached Storage.

SSD for Mac deals

We have reviewed the following SSDs and recommend them. Should you see a good deal we recommend you buy one.

For our recommendations of the best SSD to buy for your Mac, check out our round up of the best SSDs for Mac.

LaCie Portable SSD, MSRP from: $94.99 / £119.99

Retailer
Price
Delivery
Amazon
$89.99
Free
LaCie
$129.99
Seagate OneTouch SSD, MSRP from: $129.99 / £134.99

Retailer
Price
Delivery
Amazon
$79.99
Free
Seagate
$94.99
LaCie Rugged SSD Pro, MSRP from: $419.99 / £409.99

Retailer
Price
Delivery
Amazon
$363.99
Free
B&H Photo Video
$419
LaCie
$419.99
G-Technology G-Drive Mobile SSD, MSRP from: $139 / £141.99

This model has been replaced with the G-Drive SSD, but you may still find a deal while old stock is sold off.

Retailer
Price
Delivery
Amazon
$115.97
Free
Western Digital
$195.95
WD My Passport SSD, MSRP from: $104.99 / £77.99

Retailer
Price
Delivery
Amazon
$99.99
Free
Western Digital
$119.99
Hard drive for Mac deals

We have reviewed the following hard drives and recommend them. Should you see a good deal we recommend you buy one.

For our recommendations of the best hard drive to buy for your Mac, check out our round up of the best hard drive for Mac.

LaCie Mobile Drive, MSRP from: $79.99 / £69.99

Retailer
Price
Delivery
Amazon
$74.99
Free
Lacie
$79.99
Adorama
$89.99
Free
Apple
$99.95
Free
Best Buy
$99.99
Free
Dell Home
$113.99
Free
WD My Passport, MSRP from: $59.99 / £52.99

Retailer
Price
Delivery
Amazon
$49.69
Free
Western Digital
$59.99
Best Buy
$99.99
Free
Dell Home
$152.99
Free
Adorama
Not Available
Free
LaCie 1big Dock, MSRP from: $369.99 / £349.99

Retailer
Price
Delivery
Adorama
$354.00
Free
Amazon
$354.00
Free
LaCie
$369
Apple
$499.95
Free
Seagate FireCuda Gaming Hard Drive, MSRP from: $79.99 / £79.99

Retailer
Price
Delivery
Amazon
$49.95
Seagate
$79.99
Best Buy
$84.99
Free
Newegg
$431
Macworld editor since 2008, Karen has worked on both sides of the Apple divide, clocking up a number of years at Apple's PR agency prior to joining Macworld almost two decades ago. 

Karen's career highlights include interviewing Apple's Steve Wozniak and discussing Steve Jobs’ legacy on the BBC. Her focus is Mac, but she lives and breathes Apple.

