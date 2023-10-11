Home / iPad
Best final Prime Day iPad deals

Amazon's Prime Day Sale is here, and you can find some great deals on the iPad.
David Price
By David Price
Editor, Macworld OCT 11, 2023 4:34 am PDT
Prime Day iPad
Amazon’s Prime Day sales (including the current event, which runs October 10-11) are always a great time to find a deal on an iPad. Deals won’t last long, so if you see something you like we recommend jumping on it quickly.

To see if you can save money on something you want, take a look at Amazon Prime Day (US) and Amazon Prime Day (UK). You’ll need to sign up for Prime to qualify for the discounts, but that also gives you free one or two-day delivery and access to Prime Video. If you don’t already have a Prime membership, you can sign up for the free 30-day trial. After that ends, the service costs $14.99/£8.99 per month or $139/£95 a year.

Prime Day: Best iPad deals

iPads are often on sale, but we’re seeing some of the best prices we’ve ever seen for Prime Day, with $100 or more off some models. So be sure to keep checking back if the model you want isn’t at the price you want.

Amazon U.S.

Amazon U.K.

Other vendors have some great deals too. See below for the lowest prices currently available on each iPad model. If you’re not sure which model is right for you, take a look at our in-depth iPad buying guide.

Read on to see all the discounts on offer, and to find out how to get Amazon Prime (which costs $14.99 / £8.99 / AU$6.99 on a monthly basis, but can be canceled after 30 days) so you can take advantage of Amazon’s best deals.

Latest 10.9-inch iPad (10th gen, 2022) deals

U.S.

U.K.

See also our dedicated roundup of the best prices for the 9th- & 10th-gen iPads. And see below for the best current prices from a range of retailers.

Retailer
Price
Adorama
$375
Best Buy
$399
Amazon
$399.00
Target
$399.99
Walmart
$429
Apple
$449
Apple United States
$449
Price comparison from over 24,000 stores worldwide
Product
Price
iPad 10.9 (2022) 64GB – Pink – (Wi-Fi)
$409.99
iPad 10.9 (2022) 64GB – Blue – (Wi-Fi)
$410.69
iPad 10.9 (2022) 64GB – Silver – (Wi-Fi)
$416.56
iPad 10.9 (2022) 64GB – Yellow – (Wi-Fi)
$429.99
Price comparison from Backmarket

Latest 10.2-inch iPad (9th gen, 2021) deals

U.S.

U.K.

Retailer
Price
Amazon
$249.00
Best Buy
$269.99
Walmart
$279
Adorama
$329
Apple
$329
Apple United States
$329
Target
$329.99
Price comparison from over 24,000 stores worldwide
Product
Price
iPad 10.2 (2021) 64GB – Space Gray – (Wi-Fi)
$249.00
iPad 10.2 (2021) 64GB – Silver – (Wi-Fi)
$275.44
Price comparison from Backmarket

Latest iPad mini (2021) deals

Amazon U.S.

Amazon U.K.

See: Best iPad mini deals available now

Retailer
Price
Amazon
$399.99
Target
$499.99
Best Buy
$699.99
Walmart
$769
Adorama
$799
Apple
$799
Apple United States
$799
Price comparison from over 24,000 stores worldwide
Product
Price
iPad mini (2021) 64GB – Space Gray – (Wi-Fi)
$386.88
iPad mini (2021) 64GB – Starlight – (Wi-Fi)
$396.81
iPad mini (2021) 64GB – Purple – (Wi-Fi)
$404.22
iPad mini (2021) 64GB – Pink – (Wi-Fi)
$407.99
Price comparison from Backmarket

Latest iPad Air (2022) deals

Amazon U.S.

Amazon U.K.

See Best iPad Air deals this month

Retailer
Price
Amazon
$499.99
Target
$599.99
Best Buy
$649.99
Walmart
$689
Adorama
$749
Apple
$749
Apple United States
$749
Price comparison from over 24,000 stores worldwide
Product
Price
Price comparison from Backmarket

Latest 11-inch iPad Pro (2022) deals

Amazon U.S.

Amazon U.K.

See: Best iPad Pro deals right now

Retailer
Price
Best Buy
$749
Amazon
$786.75
Adorama
$799
Walmart
$1119
Apple
$1199
Apple United States
$1199
Target
$1199.99
Price comparison from over 24,000 stores worldwide
Product
Price
iPad Pro 11 (2020) 128GB – Silver – (Wi-Fi)
$619.99
iPad Pro 11 (2021) 128GB – Silver – (Wi-Fi)
$655.60
iPad Pro 11 (2020) 1000GB – Space Gray – (Wi-Fi)
$721.00
Price comparison from Backmarket

Latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) deals

Amazon U.S.

Amazon U.K.

Retailer
Price
Walmart
$1024
Best Buy
$1049
Amazon
$1,049.00
Adorama
$1099
Apple
$1099
Apple United States
$1099
Target
$1099.99
Price comparison from over 24,000 stores worldwide
Product
Price
iPad Pro 12.9 (2022) 128GB – Space Gray – (Wi-Fi)
$969.00
iPad Pro 12.9 (2022) 128GB – Silver – (Wi-Fi)
$970.20
Price comparison from Backmarket

Prime Day: How can I get the best iPad deals?

Prime Day is held across 15 countries: Austria, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the UK, and the U.S.

Most of the Amazon Prime Day deals are only available for Prime members, so you’ll need to sign in with an active membership to purchase one of the deals. Prime memberships cost $139 / £95 / AUD$59 for a year, or $14.99 / £8.99 / AUD$6.99 per month. New users can sign up for a 30-day free trial that can be canceled at any time during the trial window. Prime membership also gets you one or two-day free delivery and access to Prime Video.

