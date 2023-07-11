Home / iPad
Best Prime Day iPad Deals: July 11, 2023

Amazon's Prime Day Sale is here, and you can find some great deals on the iPad.
David Price
By David Price
JUL 11, 2023
Prime Day iPad
Amazon’s Prime Day sale is a great time to find a great deal on an Apple iPad. The Amazon Prime sale started just after midnight on July 11 and will run until 11.59 pm on July 12, 2023. Deals won’t last long, so if you see something you like we recommend jumping on it quickly.

To see if you can save money on something you want, take a look at Amazon Prime Day (US) and Amazon Prime Day (UK). You’ll need to sign up for Prime to qualify for the discounts, but that also gives you free one or two-day delivery and access to Prime Video. If you don’t already have a Prime membership, you can sign up for the free 30-day trial. After that ends, the service costs $14.99/£8.99 per month or $139/£95 a year.

Prime Day 2023: Best iPad deals

iPads are often on sale, but we’re seeing some of the best prices we’ve ever seen for Prime Day, with up to $100 off many models. So be sure to keep checking back if the model you want isn’t at the price you want.

Amazon U.S.

Amazon U.K.

Other vendors have some great deals too. See below for the lowest prices currently available on each iPad model. If you’re not sure which model is right for you, take a look at our in-depth iPad buying guide.

Read on to see all the discounts on offer, and to find out how to get Amazon Prime (which costs $14.99 / £8.99 / AU$6.99 on a monthly basis, but can be canceled after 30 days) so you can take advantage of Amazon’s best deals.

Latest 10.9-inch iPad (10th gen, 2022) deals

U.S.

U.K.

See: Best prices for the 9th & 10th gen iPad (10.9-inch & 10.2-inch)

Retailer
Price
Best Buy
$399
Amazon
$399.00
Adorama
$413
Walmart Electronics
$419
Apple
$449
Price comparison from over 24,000 stores worldwide
iPad 10.9 (2022) 64GB – Silver – (Wi-Fi)
$408.00
iPad 10.9 (2022) 64GB – Blue – (Wi-Fi)
$418.79
Price comparison from Backmarket

Latest 10.2-inch iPad (9th gen, 2021) deals

U.S.

U.K.

Retailer
Price
Amazon
$269.99
Best Buy
$269.99
Walmart Electronics
$279
Adorama
$296
Apple
$329
Price comparison from over 24,000 stores worldwide
iPad 10.2 (2021) 64GB – Space Gray – (Wi-Fi)
$225.00
iPad 10.2 (2021) 64GB – Silver – (Wi-Fi)
$279.00
Price comparison from Backmarket

Latest iPad mini (2021) deals

U.S.

U.K.

See: Best iPad mini deals available now

Retailer
Price
Amazon
$399.99
Walmart Electronics
$489.99
Adorama
$649
Apple
$649
Best Buy
$699.99
Price comparison from over 24,000 stores worldwide
iPad mini (2021) 64GB – Purple – (Wi-Fi)
$424.27
iPad mini (2021) 64GB – Pink – (Wi-Fi)
$427.59
iPad mini (2021) 64GB – Starlight – (Wi-Fi)
$434.82
iPad mini (2021) 64GB – Space Gray – (Wi-Fi)
$439.00
Price comparison from Backmarket

Latest iPad Air (2022) deals

U.S.

U.K.

See Best iPad Air deals this month

Retailer
Price
Amazon
$499.99
Best Buy
$649.99
Walmart Electronics
$743
Adorama
$749
Apple
$749
Price comparison from over 24,000 stores worldwide
Price comparison from Backmarket

Latest 11-inch iPad Pro (2022) deals

U.S.

U.K.

See: Best iPad Pro deals right now

Retailer
Price
Walmart Electronics
$729
Amazon
$776.90
Adorama
$792.5
Apple
$1199
Best Buy
$1199
Price comparison from over 24,000 stores worldwide
iPad Pro 11 (2021) 128GB – Silver – (Wi-Fi)
$666.38
iPad Pro 11 (2021) 128GB – Space Gray – (Wi-Fi)
$697.51
iPad Pro 11 (2022) 128GB – Space Gray – (Wi-Fi)
$777.29
iPad Pro 11 (2020) 1000GB – Space Gray – (Wi-Fi)
$929.00
iPad Pro 11 (2020) 128GB – Silver – (Wi-Fi)
$932.19
Price comparison from Backmarket

Latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) deals

U.S.

U.K.

Retailer
Price
Walmart Electronics
$1049
Amazon
$1,049.00
Adorama
$1083.94
Apple
$1099
Best Buy
$1099
Price comparison from over 24,000 stores worldwide
iPad Pro 12.9 (2022) 128GB – Silver – (Wi-Fi)
$894.00
iPad Pro 12.9 (2022) 128GB – Space Gray – (Wi-Fi)
$979.00
Price comparison from Backmarket

Prime Day 2023: How can I get the best iPad deals?

Prime Day is held across 15 countries: Austria, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the UK, and the U.S.

Most of the Amazon Prime Day deals are only available for Prime members, so you’ll need to sign in with an active membership to purchase one of the deals. Prime memberships cost $139 / £95 / AUD$59 for a year, or $14.99 / £8.99 / AUD$6.99 per month. New users can sign up for a 30-day free trial that can be canceled at any time during the trial window. Prime membership also gets you one or two-day free delivery and access to Prime Video.

More Apple bargains

For more Prime Day coverage, check out our other Apple deal roundups:

