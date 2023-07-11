Best Prime Day iPad Deals: July 11, 2023

Amazon’s Prime Day sale is a great time to find a great deal on an Apple iPad. The Amazon Prime sale started just after midnight on July 11 and will run until 11.59 pm on July 12, 2023. Deals won’t last long, so if you see something you like we recommend jumping on it quickly.

To see if you can save money on something you want, take a look at Amazon Prime Day (US) and Amazon Prime Day (UK). You’ll need to sign up for Prime to qualify for the discounts, but that also gives you free one or two-day delivery and access to Prime Video. If you don’t already have a Prime membership, you can sign up for the free 30-day trial. After that ends, the service costs $14.99/£8.99 per month or $139/£95 a year.

Prime Day 2023: Best iPad deals

iPads are often on sale, but we’re seeing some of the best prices we’ve ever seen for Prime Day, with up to $100 off many models. So be sure to keep checking back if the model you want isn’t at the price you want.

Amazon U.S.

Amazon U.K.

Other vendors have some great deals too. See below for the lowest prices currently available on each iPad model. If you’re not sure which model is right for you, take a look at our in-depth iPad buying guide.

Latest 10.9-inch iPad (10th gen, 2022) deals

U.S.

U.K.

See: Best prices for the 9th & 10th gen iPad (10.9-inch & 10.2-inch)

Latest 10.2-inch iPad (9th gen, 2021) deals

U.S.

9th-gen iPad (64GB): $250 ($79 off after automatic discount at checkout, MSRP $329)

U.K.

Latest iPad mini (2021) deals

U.S.

U.K.

See: Best iPad mini deals available now

Latest iPad Air (2022) deals

U.S.

U.K.

See Best iPad Air deals this month

Latest 11-inch iPad Pro (2022) deals

U.S.

U.K.

See: Best iPad Pro deals right now

Latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) deals

U.S.

U.K.

Prime Day 2023: How can I get the best iPad deals?

Prime Day is held across 15 countries: Austria, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the UK, and the U.S.

More Apple bargains

For more Prime Day coverage, check out our other Apple deal roundups:

