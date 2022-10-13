Best Prime Day iPad deals

Amazon’s Prime Day sale is a great time to find a great deal. We don’t know when the next sale will be, but we expect it to be held some time in June/July 2023. Whenever it starts, deals won’t last long, so if you see something you like we recommend jumping on it quickly.

If you are wondering what to expect from Prime Day, get a taste by looking through the best deals we saw during Amazon’s Early Access sale in October 2023 (many of which are still available now), and be sure to return during Prime Day to get the latest and greatest deals.

Prime Day: Best iPad deals

Amazon U.S.:

Amazon U.K.:

Other vendors have some great deals too. See below for the lowest prices currently available on each iPad model. If you’re not sure which model is right for you, take a look at our in-depth iPad buying guide.

Read on to see all the discounts on offer, and to find out how to get Amazon Prime (which costs $14.99 / £8.99 / AUD$6.99 on a monthly basis, but can be cancelled after 30 days) so you can take advantage of Amazon’s best deals.

Latest 10.2-inch iPad (2021) deals

Latest iPad mini (2021) deals

Latest iPad Air (2022) deals

Retailer Price $551.00 View Deal

Latest 11-inch iPad Pro (2021) deals

Latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) deals

Prime Early Access Sale: How can I get the best iPad deals?

Prime Day is held across 15 countries: Austria, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the UK, and the U.S.

Most of the Amazon Prime Day deals are only available for Prime members, so you’ll need to sign in with an active membership to purchase one of the deals. Prime memberships costs $139 / £95 / AUD$59 for a year, or $14.99 / £8.99 / AUD$6.99 per monthly. New users can sign up for a 30-day free trial that can be cancelled at any time during the trial window. Prime membership also gets you one or two day free delivery and access to Prime Video.

More Apple bargains

For more Prime Day coverage, check out our other Apple deal roundups:

See our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day AirPods deals

See our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day Apple Watch deals for more Prime Day deals.

See our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day iPhone deals for more Prime Day deals.

See our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day MacBook Air and MacBook Pro deals for more Prime Day deals.

See our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day Mac deals for more Prime Day deals.

See our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day Mac monitor deals

See our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day SSD and hard drive deals