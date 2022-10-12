Best Prime Day iPad Deals 2022: October 12

If you don’t want to wait until Back Friday to get your holiday shopping done, Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is here to bring big discounts on Apple products. The sale runs from October 11-12, and we’re already seeing some great deals on iPads. Deals don’t last long, so if you see something you like we recommend jumping on it quickly. Here are the best deals we’ve found so far, and be sure to return all during the Prime Early Access Sale to get the latest and greatest deals.

To see what’s on sale in the U.S. Amazon Prime Early Access Sale click here.

To see what’s on sale in the U.K. Amazon Prime Early Access Sale click here.

Prime Early Access Sale: Best iPad deals right now

Amazon US has several iPad models on sale:

Amazon U.K. is also running some good deals:

Other vendors have some great deals too. See below for the lowest prices currently available on each iPad model. If you’re not sure which model is right for you, take a look at our in-depth iPad buying guide.

Read on to see all the discounts on offer for Prime Early Access Sale, and to find out how to get Amazon Prime (which costs $14.99 / £8.99 / AUD$6.99 on a monthly basis, but can be cancelled after 30 days) so you can take advantage of the deals.

Latest 10.2-inch iPad (2021) deals

Latest iPad mini (2021) deals

Latest iPad Air (2022) deals

Latest 11-inch iPad Pro (2021) deals

Latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) deals

Prime Early Access Sale: How can I get the best iPad deals?

While the above deals are going on now, the Prime Early Access Sale officially begins on October 11 at 12 a.m. PDT and runs through October 12 in 15 countries: Austria, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the UK, and the U.S.

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is only open to Prime members, so you’ll need to sign in with an active membership to purchase one of the deals.

Prime memberships costs $139 / £95 / AUD$59 for a year, or $14.99 / £8.99 / AUD$6.99 per monthly. New users can sign up for a 30-day free trial that can be cancelled at any time during the trial window.

More Apple bargains

For more Prime Early Access Sale coverage, check out our other Apple deal roundups:

See our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Early Access Sale AirPods deals

See our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Apple Watch deals for more Prime Day deals.

See our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Early Access Sale iPhone deals for more Prime Day deals.

See our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Early Access Sale iPad deals for more Prime Day deals.

See our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Early Access Sale MacBook Air and MacBook Pro deals for more Prime Day deals.

See our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Mac deals for more Prime Day deals.

See our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Mac monitor deals

See our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Early Access Sale SSD and hard drive deals