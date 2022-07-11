Prime Day 2022: The best early iPad deals you can buy right now

Apple’s iPads are the best tablets on the market, and come with a premium price tag to match. Which makes it all the more important that you find a good deal.

Fortunately we’re coming up to Amazon’s annual Prime Day sale, which is likely to see significant discounts on many iPad models. The sale officially runs from July 12-13, but we’re already starting to see some attractive early Prime Day deals.

In this article we round up the best iPad deals for Prime Day 2022, from both Amazon and the other vendors that run their own sales to match Amazon’s event. That’s an important point that bears repeating: The best deals aren’t always on Amazon, even on Prime Day. So for each iPad we’ve got an automated price checker that compares deals from all the major vendors.

Deals don’t last long, so don’t hang around if you see one that appeals. We’ll keep tracking the sales across Prime Day 2022, so keep checking back for the latest bargains.

Prime Day 2022: Best early iPad deals right now

We’re already seeing some excellent deals on various iPad models.

Amazon US has several iPad models on sale already:

Amazon U.K. is running some good early deals. The iPad Air from 2022 isn’t discounted, but you might see some deals on the older model.

Other vendors have some great deals too. See below for the lowest prices currently available on each iPad model. If you’re not sure which model is right for you, take a look at our in-depth iPad buying guide.

Best ongoing iPad 10.2in (2021) deals

This is the latest model of Apple’s entry-level tablet. The base configuration (64GB/Wi-Fi) has an MSRP of $329 in the US and an RRP of £319 in the UK.

9th gen iPad, 64GB WiFi, MSRP $329/£319

Retailer Price Delivery $329 View $329.99 Free View

9th gen iPad, 256GB WiFi, MSRP $479/£459

Retailer Price Delivery $429.00 Free View

Compare more prices, including the cellular models here: Best iPad 9th generation deals.

Best ongoing iPad mini (2021) deals

This is the latest model of Apple’s smallest tablet. The base configuration (64GB/Wi-Fi) has an MSRP of $499 in the US and an RRP of £479 in the UK.

6th gen iPad mini, 64GB, WiFi, MSRP $499/£479

Retailer Price Delivery $417.60 Free View $499 View $499.00 Free View $499.99 Free View Adorama Not Available Free View

6th gen iPad mini, 256GB, WiFi, MSRP $649/£619

Compare more prices, including the cellular models here: Best iPad mini deals.

Best ongoing iPad Air (2022) deals

This is the latest model of Apple’s mid-range tablet. The base configuration (64GB/Wi-Fi) has an MSRP of $599 in the US and an RRP of £569 in the UK.

64GB iPad Air (2022, Wi-Fi): MSRP $599/£569

Retailer Price Delivery $599 View $599.00 Free View $599.99 Free View Adorama Not Available Free View

256GB iPad Air (2022, Wi-Fi): MSRP $749/£719

Retailer Price Delivery $679.00 Free View

Compare more prices, including the cellular models here: Best iPad Air deals.

Best ongoing iPad Pro 11-inch (2021) deals

This is the latest model of Apple’s mid-size premium tablet. The base configuration (128GB/Wi-Fi) has an MSRP of $799 in the US and an RRP of £749 in the UK.

iPad Pro 11in (2021, M1, 128GB, WiFi): MSRP $799/£749

Retailer Price Delivery $799.00 Free View $799.99 Free View Not Available Free View Adorama Not Available Free View

iPad Pro 11in (2021, M1, 512GB, WiFi): MSRP $1,099/£1,049

Retailer Price Delivery $1,049.99 Free View

iPad Pro 11in (2021, M1, 1TB, WiFi): MSRP $1,499/£1,399

iPad Pro 11in (2021, M1, 2TB, WiFi): MSRP $1,899/£1,749

Retailer Price Delivery $1,849.99 Free View

Compare more prices, including the cellular models here: Best iPad Pro deals.

Best ongoing iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021) deals

This is the latest model of Apple’s large premium tablet. The base configuration (128GB/Wi-Fi) has an MSRP of $1,099 in the US and an RRP of £999 in the UK.

iPad Pro 12.9in (2021, M1, 128GB, WiFi): MSRP $999/£1,099

Retailer Price Delivery $999.00 Free View Adorama $1099.00 Free View $1099.00 Free View $1099.99 Free View

iPad Pro 12.9in (2021, M1, 256GB, WiFi): MSRP $1,199/£1,099

Retailer Price Delivery $1,149.00 Free View

iPad Pro 12.9in (2021, M1, 512GB, WiFi): MSRP $1,399/£1,299

Retailer Price Delivery $1,349.99 Free View

iPad Pro 12.9in (2021, M1, 1TB, WiFi): MSRP $1,799/£1,649

Retailer Price Delivery $1,749.99 Free View

iPad Pro 12.9in (2021, M1, 2TB, WiFi): MSRP $2,199/£1,999

Retailer Price Delivery Not Available View

Prime Day 2022: How can I get the best iPad deals?

While the deals listed above are available right now, Prime Day officially begins on July 12 at 12 am PT (3 am EDT) in the following countries: Austria, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, the U.K., and the U.S. We can’t guarantee that sales during Prime Day will be better than the ‘early Prime Day sales’ available now; if you’re happy with the prices here, we’d advise you to grab them while you can.

The above sales are open to all customers (although Prime members will still benefit from free two-day shipping). Once Prime Day begins, most deals will be exclusive for Prime members, so you’ll need to sign in with an active membership to purchase one of the deals.

Prime memberships costs $139 / £79 / AUD$59 for a year, or $14.99 / £7.99 / AUD$6.99 per monthly. New users can sign up for a 30-day free trial that can be cancelled at any time during the trial window.

More Apple bargains

For more Prime Day coverage, check out our other Apple deal roundups:

