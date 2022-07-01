Is there a reason for the M2 MacBook Pro to exist?

Apple’s first M2 laptop is already on shelves, but the 13-inch MacBook Pro isn’t getting the love that the M1 model got. While that model could be justified next to the MacBook Air, this new model is far more difficult to justify. The 13-inch MacBook Pro has an old design, display, and features, with none of the new features that make the MacBook Air so compelling.

Join Michael Simon from Macworld and Ken Mingis from Computerworld as they discuss the curious case of the M2 MacBook Pr, the upcoming MacBook Air, and how the “failed” 5G modem could impact the future MacBooks.