Opinion

Is there a reason for the M2 MacBook Pro to exist?

With the MacBook Air arriving this month, let's discuss the elephant in the room.
Michael Simon
By Michael Simon
Executive Editor, Macworld
13 inch M2 MacBook Pro
Apple’s first M2 laptop is already on shelves, but the 13-inch MacBook Pro isn’t getting the love that the M1 model got. While that model could be justified next to the MacBook Air, this new model is far more difficult to justify. The 13-inch MacBook Pro has an old design, display, and features, with none of the new features that make the MacBook Air so compelling.

Join Michael Simon from Macworld and Ken Mingis from Computerworld as they discuss the curious case of the M2 MacBook Pr, the upcoming MacBook Air, and how the “failed” 5G modem could impact the future MacBooks.

Michael Simon has been covering Apple since the iPod was the iWalk. His obsession with technology goes back to his first PC—the IBM Thinkpad with the lift-up keyboard for swapping out the drive. He's still waiting for that to come back in style tbh.

