This DIY wireless home security system can be your first life of defense for under $50

The surprise isn’t that over 60 percent of Americans use a home security system. No, the surprise is that nearly 6.5 million property crimes in the U.S. in 2020 – about once every 4.9 seconds – almost 40 percent of Americans aren’t protecting their home with anything more than a closed door and a lock.

With the Eco4life Wireless Alarm Security System 4-Piece Kit, homeowners can assure themselves some peace of mind at a super affordable price. The system comes in 4 parts, including a siren hub gateway sporting a blaring 90db siren, a pair of window and door sensors and a motion sensor to detect anything out of the ordinary happening in your home when you aren’t there.

You can set up the equipment in all of your home’s most vulnerable spots, but this system’s true advantage is that it keeps your house under your watchful eye. WiFi connectivity controls all the components through your iPhone or iPad. If anyone tries to get past your system, you’ll get an immediate app notification so you can call the police.

Regularly priced at $89.99, the complete Eco4life Smart Home DIY Wireless Alarm Security System 4-Piece Kit is now on sale at $20 off, just $69.99 while this offer lasts.

Smart Home DIY Wireless Alarm Security System 4-Piece Kit – $69.99

See Deal

Prices subject to change