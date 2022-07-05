These earbuds not only power themselves, but your phone too. And they’re just $25

Everyone loves their earbuds, even more when they come with their own charging case. Pretty standard these days, but to take advantage of limited everyday carry space, how about an earbud charging case that also wirelessly powers up your smartphone when it’s low? That’s one of the useful touches of the Flux 7 TWS Earbuds, which includes a wireless charging case and power bank.

Of course, the main attraction here is the Flux 7 earbuds themselves. They’re primed for duty as the regular earbuds accompanying your iPhone. To improve your audio experience, the Flux 7s also comes with advanced noise-reduction tech, designed to cut down on unwanted noise intruding into your music. They also come with a voice assistant feature and a sturdy waterproof and sweatproof build that makes them perfect for a trip to the gym.

But the built-in 2000mAh polymer lithium battery in the charger is the major calling card. While that’s enough power to keep going for up to 5 hours in standby mode, it can also deliver a wireless charge to any Qi-enabled smartphone.

The Flux 7 TWS Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case and Power Bank retail for $99.99, but right now, it’s 75% off for those who get in on the deal quick, dropping the price to just $24.99.

