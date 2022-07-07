An Apple MacBook Pro for only $249.99? Yes, it’s true.

The MacBook Pro might weigh a little more than its cousin, the MacBook Air, but it’s got the horses under the hood to make those couple extra ounces worth the added heft. This Apple MacBook Pro is one of the most potent portable laptops in its class – and these fully refurbished and certified models are positioned to land in just about any buyer’s hands at a decidedly un-Apple-like price.

The unibody construction creates a thinner, lighter profile than many similar laptops. Meanwhile, the speedy Core i5 processor, 4GB of memory and 13.3″ widescreen LED-backlit TFT active-matrix glossy screen pack in all the usual quality Apple features. It also features a 6-cell lithium-polymer battery dishing out up to 7 hours of runtime on a single charge to assure any project will get done no matter how long it takes.

This MacBook Pro has a few years under its belt, but while it may sport a scuff or blemish on its body, it’s been thoroughly inspected and tested to work as brilliantly as the day it rolled off the assembly line.

But while this laptop is every bit capable of multitasking through professional and personal projects at lightning speed, it doesn’t sport a price tag to match. With this current offer, this Apple Macbook Pro i5 2.4GHz 128GB SSD – Silver (Refurbished) is nearly 60% off its already rock-bottom price. So yes, it’s an Apple laptop for just $249.99.

Apple Macbook Pro i5 2.4GHz 128GB SSD – Silver (Refurbished)

