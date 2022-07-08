This brilliant app can turn your text into a smooth AI-driven voice for thousands off the regular price.

Did you know bad audio on any videos you make doesn’t just make your video projects sound bad – they actually make you sound bad. No, really. In a psychological study, researchers found that among two presenters offering the exact same information, the one who was presented with bad audio was judged as less likable and less intelligent than the other presenting with perfect audio.

Speechnow makes sure users never have to post a video with audio problems ever again. Through the use of AI, Speechnow allows users to generate computer voice recordings in a handful of easy steps.

Through the use of advanced algorithms, Speechnow customers can create a voice with up to 800 different variations in languages, dialects, and more. Simply type in your text, click save, then wait as the app creates a special natural sounding human voice to help bring life to content like eBooks, PDFs, and more.

Export to a variety of audio formats like MP3, WAV, OGG, and WEB3, while also working seamlessly with the most popular video editing software like Mac iMovie, Lumen, Avid Pro Tools, Ableton, Camtasia, and more.

A lifetime of access to the Speechnow True to Life AI Text to Speech software would usually cost a blistering $3,300, but now, you can look in this sneaky powerful digital creation tool for over 90 percent off, down to only $29.99.

Speechnow™ True to Life AI Text to Speech SN001: Lifetime Subscription – $29.99

