MiniTool MovieMaker makes video editing so much easier. And right now, it’s half off.

Video editing doesn’t have to require a Hollywood caliber editor and a studio packed to the gills with premium digital editing equipment. In fact, it doesn’t even require software like the best-selling Adobe Premiere.

With a MiniTool Movie Maker Ultimate Plan, users of virtually any experience level can jump in and start editing a premium quality video in a matter of minutes with their intuitive, feature-rich interface.

From a simple social video to even full HD 1080p resolution video, MiniTool MovieMaker stands ready to assist. Packed with loads of versatile templates, all users have to do is load in their video and get started. Within minutes, even first-timers can be adding transitions, effects, titles, captions, credits, motions, or even animation to their work.

Movie Maker presents everything a novice editor needs to cut, flip, merge, and even adjust color balances in minutes. Exporting is almost as easy, with presets to create your video in all the most popular formats for quick posting.

Outlets like TechRadar point out Movie Maker’s ease of use, saying “It’s designed with beginners in mind, or just those looking for quick and easy results.”

Originally priced at $99.99 for a lifetime license, you can pick up all the benefits of a MiniTool MovieMaker Ultimate Plan now at half off, just $49.99 while this deal lasts.

