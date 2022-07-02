Rare Apple sale offers a free $50 gift card with any Apple TV purchase

Apple doesn’t usually offer much in the way of sales, but right now it’s running two: along with the back-to-school sale that offers students up to $150 in gift cards, Apple is also giving away $50 gift cards with any Apple TV purchase.

The offer is good on all Apple TV models—the Apple TV 4K and the Apple TV HD—in any capacity. That brings the price down to $99 for the Apple TV HD and $129/$149 for the Apple TV 4K. In our review of the Apple TV 4K in 2021, we called it “one of the best streaming boxes around,” but felt it was too expensive. This offer certainly helps there.

The Apple gift card can be used for anything Apple sells, including devices and digital content or subscriptions. The card has no expiration date.

There are president rumors that Apple will be releasing a new Apple TV this fall, so perhaps this is an effort to clear out stock before the new model arrives. The Apple TV 4K was last updated in 2021 with a new chip and a much improved Siri Remote.

Customers are limited to two gift card offers through July 14. Customers shall receive a discount equal to the value of the Apple Gift Card off the price of the eligible Apple TV but will be charged for all items in their cart. Gift cards will be emailed within 24 hours of your purchase being shipped or confirmed for pickup at an Apple Store.