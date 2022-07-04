After a long wait, the AirPods Pro 2 might not be much of an upgrade

If you are holding out for a new pair of AirPods Pro expected to arrive this fall, you might have to lower your expectations. While we had been hoping for an array of new features and a new design, it’s starting to sound like there may be precious few reasons to upgrade other than battery life.

The latest report from Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman tempers expectations for the new AirPods Pro, suggesting that Apple is so busy developing and producing the Mac chips that other areas of development have taken a back seat, the AirPods Pro being one of them. Just last week we read that next-gen AirPods Pro might not have the long-anticipated “stemless” design, and now they might not get the new health sensors that have been rumored as well.

There had been reports that the new AirPods Pro would get heart-rate monitoring and the ability to measure body temperature, but Gurman’s sources have indicated to him that “neither feature is likely to arrive in the 2022 upgrade.” Gurman does still think that these enhancements are in development and “could arrive one day.”

Among the expected new features for the next AirPods Pro are longer battery life and faster charging due to a new USB-C case. They could also gain lossless audio when listening to Apple Music tracks and other audio enhancements.

As well as Apple’s focus on Mac chip development, Gurman blames “supply bottlenecks” that have also contributed to “slower progress for the iPhone, Apple Watch and even cellular modems.” For example, while the Apple Watch Series 8 may gain the ability to detect if you have a fever, it’s expected to have the same processor as the Series 6.