Don’t expect much from 2022 AirPods Pro – Gurman

If you are holding out for a new pair of AirPods Pro, generally expected to arrive this fall, you might have to lower your expectations for them. It sounds like there may be little more reason to buy a pair other than the fact that the battery on the AirPods Pro you bought in 2019 is now becoming less reliable and not holding its charge for as long.

That’s according to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, who is tempering expectations for the new AirPods Pro, suggesting that Apple’s so busy developing and producing the Mac chips that other areas of development have taken a back seat, the AirPods Pro being one of them.

There had been reports that the new AirPods Pro would get heart-rate monitoring and the ability to measure body temperature, but Gurman’s sources have indicated to him that “Neither feature is likely to arrive in the 2022 upgrade”. Gurman does still think that these enhancements “could arrive one day”. In fact, Gurman indicates that the Apple Watch Series 8 will gain the ability to detect if you have a fever, as we discuss here: 2022 Apple Watch to detect fever.

As well as Apple’s focus on Mac chip development, Gurman blames “supply bottlenecks” that have also contributed to “slower progress for the iPhone, Apple Watch and even cellular modems.”

