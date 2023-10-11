Best Final Prime Day Mac Monitor Deals

Looking for a great deal on a new display to use with your Mac? Amazon holds numerous Prime Day sales throughout the year, with sales in the spring, summer, and one currently taking place (October 10-11). It is a great time to pick one up as Amazon and its partners are likely to discount products even more than usual.
Amazon is running a Prime Deals Day from October 10 to 11, during which Prime subscribers will be able to take advantage of savings. See our round-up of the Best Prime Day Apple Deals for our pick of the best Prime Day deals
To take advantage of the deals you will need Amazon Prime (which costs $14.99 / £8.99 / AUD$6.99 a month but can be canceled after 30 days). If you don’t already have a Prime membership, you can sign up for the free 30-day trial.
Best Amazon Prime deals for monitors and displays
Below we are listing some of the best deals we’ve seen so far this year. We will also highlight any deals we have seen on Mac monitors we have reviewed in our Best Mac monitors and displays round-up.
Here are some of the best display deals we have seen on Amazon:
Amazon U.S.
- Apple Studio Display, 27-inch 5K, (Tilt-adjustable): $1,399 ($200 off, MSRP $1,599)
- Samsung 27″ ViewFinity S9 Series 5K Computer Monitor: $1,299.99 ($300 off, MSRP $1,599.99)
- Samsung 32″ M80B 4K UHD HDR Smart Computer Monitor Screen: $369.99 ($113 off, MSRP $482.99)
- Samsung 23.5” CF396 Curved Computer Monitor: $109.99 ($70 off, MSRP $190)
- Samsung T350 Series 22-Inch FHD 1080p Computer Monitor: $89.99 ($60 off, MSRP $149.99)
- Acer 23.8” Full HD 1920 x 1080 IPS Zero Frame Home Office Computer Monitor: $100 ($50 off, MSRP $150)
- Acer 21.5 Inch Full HD (1920 x 1080): $74.99 ($25 off, MSRP $100)
- Dell SE2722HX Monitor – 27 inch FHD (1920 x 1080): $119.99 ($40 off, MSRP $160)
- Dell UltraSharp U3223QE 31.5″ 4K UHD WLED LCD Monitor: $754.99 ($65 off, MSRP $820)
- HP 27h Full HD Monitor – Diagonal – IPS Panel: $132.99 ($97 off, MSRP $230)
Amazon U.K.
- Dell U2421E UltraSharp 24-inch: £244.99 (£109 off, RRP £354)
- LG Electronics UltraFine Monitor 32UN88AP, 32 Inch: £429.99 (£170 off, RRP £599.99)
- Dell S2421NX 24 Inch Full HD (1920×1080) Monitor: £99 (£39 off, RRP £137.99)
- Philips 241V8LA- 24 Inch FHD Monitor: £89.97 (£10 off, RRP £99.99).
- Acer EK240YCbif 23.8 Inch Full HD Monitor: £79.90 (£32 off, RRP £111.90, was £69.90 last Prime Day.
Best Mac monitor deals
Here are some of the best deals we’ve seen on Mac monitors we’ve reviewed.
For our recommendations of the best displays to buy for your Mac, check out our round-up of the best Mac monitors.
Samsung M8 Smart Monitor
BenQ PD2725U
HP Z27k G3￼
Dell Ultrasharp U2421E
