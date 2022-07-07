Best Prime Day 2022 Mac monitor deals

Home / Mac
Want to buy a new monitor for your Mac this Prime Day, here are the best deals on our favourite Mac compatible displays.
Karen Haslam
By Karen Haslam
Editor, Macworld

If you are looking for a monitor to use with your Mac, Amazon Prime Day is a great time to pick up one up as Amazon and its partners are likely to discount products even more than usual. You could get a great deal on a new display to use with your Mac during Amazon Prime Day, which runs from Tuesday July 12 to Wednesday July 13.

In this article we’ve tracked down the best Amazon deals on displays that are compatible with Macs. You can also check the best prices below for our favourite displays that we have reviewed, to see if there are any discounts right now.

Best Amazon Prime early deals for monitors and displays

Among the best early deals right now over at Amazon we’ve spotted the following:

Amazon U.S.

For the best monitor deals on Amazon right now go to Amazon’s Monitors store.

Amazon U.K.

For the best monitor deals on Amazon right now go to Amazon’s Monitors store.

Monitors and displays for Mac deals

We have reviewed the following displays and monitors for Mac and recommend them. Should you see a good deal we recommend you buy one.

For our recommendations of the best displays to buy for your Mac, check out our round up of the best Mac monitors.

Acer K242HYL, MSRP $149.99

Retailer
Price
Delivery
Amazon
$129.99
Free
Acer
$149.99
Adorama
Not Available
Free
Acer Nitro XV272, MSRP $399/£399

Retailer
Price
Delivery
Amazon
$213.39
Acer
$399.99
Alienware AW3423DW, MSRP $1,299/£1,099

Retailer
Price
Delivery
Amazon
$1,299.99
Free
Dell
$1299.99
Dell Home
$1299.99
Free
Asus ProArt PA279CV, MSRP $499 / £499

Retailer
Price
Delivery
Amazon
$488.99
Free
Best Buy
$488.99
Free
Best Buy
$499
Microcenter
$499
Newegg
$499
Dell U3223QE, MSRP $1,149.99 / £1,183.50

Retailer
Price
Delivery
Dell Small Business
$919.99
Free
Amazon
$1,024.99
Dell
1149.99
Gigabyte M27Q X, MSRP: $499.99 / £468.95

Retailer
Price
Delivery
Best Buy
$359.99
B&H
$499.99
Gigabyte
$499.99
Amazon
$598.99
, Editor

Macworld editor since 2008, Karen has worked on both sides of the Apple divide, clocking up a number of years at Apple's PR agency prior to joining Macworld almost two decades ago. 

Karen's career highlights include interviewing Apple's Steve Wozniak and discussing Steve Jobs’ legacy on the BBC. Her focus is Mac, but she lives and breathes Apple.

