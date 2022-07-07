Best Prime Day 2022 Mac monitor deals

If you are looking for a monitor to use with your Mac, Amazon Prime Day is a great time to pick up one up as Amazon and its partners are likely to discount products even more than usual. You could get a great deal on a new display to use with your Mac during Amazon Prime Day, which runs from Tuesday July 12 to Wednesday July 13.
In this article we’ve tracked down the best Amazon deals on displays that are compatible with Macs. You can also check the best prices below for our favourite displays that we have reviewed, to see if there are any discounts right now.
Best Amazon Prime early deals for monitors and displays
Among the best early deals right now over at Amazon we’ve spotted the following:
Amazon U.S.
For the best monitor deals on Amazon right now go to Amazon’s Monitors store.
- Dell UltraSharp U2720Q 27 Inch 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) USB-C Monitor: normally $719.99, get it for $556.98 here.
- Acer SB220Q bi 21.5 Inches Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS Ultra-Thin Zero Frame Monitor: normally $129.99, get it for $109 here.
- Dell SE2422HX 24 Inch FHD (1920 x 1080p) Computer Monitor: normally $164.99, get it for $154.99 here.
- LG 27MP400-B 27” Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS Display with 3-Side Virtually Borderless Design: normally $179.99, get it for $156.99 here. The 24in model is available for $126.99 here, usually $149.99.
Amazon U.K.
- Samsung U32J590UQR – UJ59 Series 32″ (3840 x 2160) HDMI/DisplayPort Monitor: usually £339.99, get it for £289 here.
- Dell SE2422HX 24 Inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) Monitor: usually £139.99, get it for £119 here.
- Philips 273V7QDAB – 27 Inch FHD Monitor: usually £161.99, get it for £148.49 here.
Monitors and displays for Mac deals
We have reviewed the following displays and monitors for Mac and recommend them. Should you see a good deal we recommend you buy one.
