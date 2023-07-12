Best Prime Day Mac Monitor Deals: July 12 2023

Looking for a great deal on a new display to use with your Mac? Amazon’s Prime Day is running from July 11 – 12, 2023, and if you are looking for a new monitor this yearly Amazon sale is a great time to pick one up as Amazon and its partners are likely to discount products even more than usual.
To take advantage of the deals you will need Amazon Prime (which costs $14.99 / £8.99 / AUD$6.99 a month but can be cancelled after 30 days). If you don’t already have a Prime membership, you can sign up for the free 30-day trial.
Best Amazon Prime deals for monitors and displays
Below we are listing some of the best deals we’ve seen so far this year. We will also highlight any deals we have seen on Mac monitors we have reviewed in our Best Mac monitors and displays round-up.
Here are some of the best display deals we have seen on Amazon:
Amazon U.S.
For the best monitor deals on Amazon right now go to Amazon’s Monitors store. Or click here for the display deals specific to Prime Day.
- Apple Studio Display, 27-inch 5K, (Tilt-adjustable): $1,499 ($100 off, MSRP $1,599)
- Samsung Smart Monitor M8, 32-inch 4K: $400 ($300 off, MSRP $700)
- SAMSUNG 32″ M80B 4K UHD HDR Smart Computer Monitor Screen: $380 ($117 off, MSRP $497) PRIME DAY DEAL
- SAMSUNG 23.5” CF396 Curved Computer Monitor: $120 ($70 off, MSRP $190) PRIME DAY DEAL
- SAMSUNG T350 Series 22-Inch FHD 1080p Computer Monitor: $90 ($60 off, MSRP $150)
- Dell S2722QC 27-inch 4K USB-C Monitor – UHD: $292.59 ($77.40 off, MSRP $370) PRIME DAY DEAL
- Acer 23.8” Full HD 1920 x 1080 IPS Zero Frame Home Office Computer Monitor: $129.30 ($20.69 off, MSRP $150)
- Acer 21.5 Inch Full HD (1920 x 1080): $78 ($22 off, MSRP $100) PRIME DAY DEAL
- Dell S2722QC 27-inch 4K USB-C Monitor – UHD (3840 x 2160) Display: $292.59 ($77 off, MSRP $370) PRIME DAY DEAL
- Dell SE2722HX Monitor – 27 inch FHD (1920 x 1080): $114 ($46 off, MSRP $160) PRIME DAY DEAL
- HP 27h Full HD Monitor – Diagonal – IPS Panel: $130 ($100 off, MSRP $230) PRIME DAY DEAL
Amazon U.K.
For the best monitor deals on Amazon right now go to Amazon’s Monitors store. Or click here for the display deals specific to Prime Day.
- Dell U2421E UltraSharp 24-inch. Normally £354, now £280 (£65 off)
- Dell SE2422HX 24 Inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) Monitor. Normally £124.99, now £89 (£35.99 off). PRIME DAY DEAL
- Dell S2721NX 27 Inch Full HD (1920×1080) Monitor. Normally £159.99, now £109 (£50.99 off). PRIME DAY DEAL
- Philips 241V8LA- 24 Inch FHD Monitor. Normally £99.99, now £88.98 (£11 off).
- Samsung C24F390FHR, CF39 Series, LED monitor. Normally £149.99, now £106.77 (£43 off).
- Acer EK240YCbif 23.8 Inch Full HD Monitor. Normally £111.90, now £69.90 (£42 off). PRIME DAY DEAL
- LG Electronics UltraWide Monitor 26WQ500, 26 inch. Normally £169.99, now £109 (£50 off). PRIME DAY DEAL
Best Mac monitor deals
Here are some of the best deals we’ve seen on Mac monitors we’ve reviewed.
For our recommendations of the best displays to buy for your Mac, check out our round-up of the best Mac monitors.
Samsung M8 Smart Monitor
BenQ PD2725U
HP Z27k G3￼
Dell Ultrasharp U2421E
For more Prime Day coverage, check out our other Apple deal roundups:
See our round-up of the best Amazon Prime Day AirPods deals for more Prime Day deals.
See our round-up of the best Amazon Prime Day Apple Watch deals for more Prime Day deals.
See our round-up of the best Amazon Prime Day iPhone deals for more Prime Day deals.
See our round-up of the best Amazon Prime Day iPad deals for more Prime Day deals.
See our best Amazon Prime Day MacBook Air and MacBook Pro deals for more Prime Day deals.
See our round-up of the best Amazon Prime Day Mac deals for more Prime Day deals.