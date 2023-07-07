Best Prime Day Mac Monitor Deals 2023

Looking for a great deal on a new display to use with your Mac? Amazon’s Prime Day will run from July 11 – 12, 2023, and if you are looking for a new monitor this yearly Amazon sale is a great time to pick one up as Amazon and its partners are likely to discount products even more than usual.
To take advantage of the deals you will need Amazon Prime (which costs $14.99 / £8.99 / AUD$6.99 a month but can be cancelled after 30 days).
Best Amazon Prime deals for monitors and displays
In the past, we’ve seen savings of more than $206/£189 on a Dell monitor. Below we are listing some of the best deals we’ve seen this year. We will also highlight any deals we have seen on Mac monitors we have reviewed in our Best Mac monitors and displays round-up.
Here are some of the best display deals we have seen on Amazon:
Amazon U.S.
For the best monitor deals on Amazon right now go to Amazon’s Monitors store. Or click here for the display deals specific to Prime Day.
- Dell S2421HS Full HD 1920 x 1080, 24-Inch 1080p LED. Normally $179.99, now $169.99 ($10 off).
- Acer 23.8” Full HD 1920 x 1080 IPS Zero Frame Home Office Computer Monitor. Normally $149.99, now $121.08 ($28.91 off).
- Dell S2722QC 27-inch 4K USB-C Monitor – UHD (3840 x 2160) Display. Normally $369.99, now $299.99 ($70 off).
Amazon U.K.
For the best monitor deals on Amazon right now go to Amazon’s Monitors store. Or click here for the display deals specific to Prime Day.
- Dell SE2422HX 24 Inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) Monitor. Normally £124.99, now £109.99 (£15 off).
- Philips 241V8LA- 24 Inch FHD Monitor. Normally £99.99, now £88.98 (£11 off).
- Samsung C24F390FHR, CF39 Series, LED monitor. Normally £149.99, now £106.09 (£43 off).
- HP M27f Ultraslim Monitor 27 Inch, Full HD 1080p. Normally £179, now £149 (£30 off).
We have verified that these monitors work happily with Macs.
Best Mac monitor deals
Here are some of the best deals we’ve seen on Mac monitors we’ve reviewed.
For our recommendations of the best displays to buy for your Mac, check out our round-up of the best Mac monitors.
Samsung M8 Smart Monitor
BenQ PD2725U
HP Z27k G3￼
Dell Ultrasharp U2421E
