A larger 50mm Apple Watch may be coming this fall

If the 45mm Apple Watch Series 7, is still a little too small for your wrist, you may be in luck: A new report claims that Apple is gearing up to launch an even bigger option with the Series 8 this fall.

Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants claims that Apple will launch a 1.99-inch (5cm) model of the Apple Watch Series 8 alongside the 41mm and 45mm options. That would give the Apple Watch a 50mm option, far bigger than any watch previously released:

Original Apple Watch: 38mm, 42mm

38mm, 42mm Apple Watch Series 4: 40mm, 44mm

40mm, 44mm Apple Watch Series 7: 41mm, 45mm

41mm, 45mm Apple Watch Series 8: 41mm, 45mm, 50mm

A 50mm Apple Watch would be the biggest leap in screen size ever for the Apple Watch, which has previously only increased by 1mm or 2mm. The new watch could start at $449 for the GPS model based on the current pricing for the Apple Watch Series 7. The 41mm model starts at $399 and the 45mm model costs $429.

New size is larger, 1.99”. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) July 4, 2022

Apple is also rumored to be releasing a new “rugged” model this fall aimed at extreme athletes. It’s unclear whether this larger model will also have a new case and stronger shock absorption or whether Apple will offer the options on all three models.

The Series 8 watch could also bring a new “flat” design has been rumored for several years. The new display could also be brighter than the Apple Watch Series 7. Among the other rumored features coming to the Apple Watch Series 8 are a new temperature sensor that could detect when the wearer has a fever.

The new Apple Watch will likely launch in September at the iPhone 14 event. For more information and all the latest rumors about the upcoming Apple Watch read our guide to the Apple Watch 8.