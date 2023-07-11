Best Prime Day iPhone Deals: July 11, 2023

Amazon holds an Early Access sale in October, but its annual mega-sale is called Prime Day, and that’s when tech enthusiasts look out for good deals on everything from laptops to power adapters. It has gotten to be such a big event that other online retailers often run competing sales around the same time, to try to get a little more business out of all that increased online shopping activity.

The 2023 Prime Day has arrived, and runs across July 11 and 12. During the sale we expect to see Amazon drop the prices for iPhones–but only outside of the U.S.

If you’re in the U.S. the deals don’t tend to be as good as elsewhere. The latest iPhones are rarely discounted anywhere in the U.S, with most sales going to older or refurbished models. Amazon isn’t usually the best place to buy a new iPhone in the U.S. as Amazon’s new iPhones are carrier locked to Cricket Wireless, an AT&T subsidiary.

In the U.K., though, you can find the latest iPhones unlocked at Amazon and at other resellers. Supplies can be limited, and there are usually only small discounts for the newest handsets, but you might see some good deals on the older iPhone models such as the iPhone 13 and 13 mini and the iPhone SE. You can see current deals on various iPhones below.

In order to take advantage of the Prime Day deals, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member. Amazon Prime costs $14.99 / £8.99 / AUD$6.99 on a monthly basis, (but can be cancelled after 30 days) and gives you two-day free delivery and access to Prime Video.

Prime Day 2023: Best iPhone accessory deals

Prime Day can be a great time to get iPhone accessories. In 2022 we saw some great discounts, and we hope to see similar in 2023:

Prime Day 2023: Best iPhone 14 deals

The iPhone 14 is the most affordable of Apple’s new lineup, and now that the company has dropped its “mini” models, it’s the smallest new iPhone, too.

In Amazon’s October 2022 sale, we didn’t see any iPhone 14 discounts, but now the phone has been on the market for a bit longer we expect money-off opportunities. In fact, you can already save money:

Amazon U.K.:

Prime Day 2023: Best iPhone 14 Plus deals

This is the larger-screen, larger-battery version of the iPhone 14. Last October we didn’t see any discounts here, but now you can save money so we expect some good deals for Prime Day in July. You can already save £85.

Amazon U.K.:

Prime Day 2023: Best iPhone 14 Pro deals

The Pro model adds an always-on 120Hz ProMotion display, an improved 48MP camera, LiDAR, and the new Dynamic Island interface. But it costs a lot more. Right now we are seeing these discounts at Amazon in the U.K.

Amazon U.K.:

Prime Day 2023: Best iPhone 14 Pro Max deals

Apple’s biggest and most expensive iPhone. Identical to the iPhone 14 Pro, only larger. The larger battery size makes this a very, very long-lasting iPhone. We are currently seeing up to £60 off in the U.K.

Amazon U.K.:

Prime Day 2023: Best iPhone SE deals

For those on a budget, or who just really want Touch ID instead of Face ID, there’s the iPhone SE for 2022. It’s as fast as the iPhone 14, but with an older design that has huge bezels, and a more limited camera. We are seeing small discounts right now.

Amazon U.K.:

Prime Day 2023: Best iPhone 13 deals

2021’s “standard” iPhone, continues to offer a solid combination of features, performance, and battery life at a reduced price. Here are the best deals we’ve seen on Amazon in the run-up to the Prime Day:

Amazon U.K.:

If you don’t mind shopping elsewhere, here are the best prices for the 13 mini and standard iPhone 13 from other retailers:

Prime Day 2023: Best iPhone 12 deals

The iPhone 12 is more than two years old. We are seeing these discounts right now:

Amazon U.K.:

Prime Day 2023: How can I get the best iPhone deals?

The Amazon Prime Day Sale is only open to Prime members, so you’ll need to sign in with an active membership to purchase one of the deals. Prime memberships cost $139 / £95 / AUD$59 annually, or $14.99 / £8.99 / AUD$6.99 on a monthly basis. New users can sign up for a 30-day free trial that can be canceled at any time during the trial window. You’ll also get free one or two-day delivery and access to Amazon Prime Video and all that content.

One tip if you are looking for a good deal is to check that the product discounted isn’t a refurbished model, as that can make the price look a lot better than it is.

