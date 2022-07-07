Prime Day 2022: The best early iPhone deals you can buy now

Prime Day–Amazon’s annual mega-sale–is when tech enthusiasts start looking for good deals on everything from laptops to power adapters. It has gotten to be such a big event that other online retailers often run competing sales around the same time, to try to get a little more business out of all that increased online shopping activty.

You might think Prime Day, which takes place on June 12-13 this year, is a great time to buy a new iPhone. It’s not, necessarily. The latest iPhones are rarely discounted anywhere in the U.S, with most sales going to older or refurbished models. And Amazon isn’t really the best place to buy a new iPhone, at least in the U.S as Amazon’s new iPhones are carrier locked to Cricket Wireless, an AT&T subsidiary.

In the U.K. though, you can find the latest iPhones unlocked at Amazon and at other resellers. Supplies can be limited, and prices can range quite a bit, but we are still seeing some good early deals on Amazon in the U.K.

In the U.K. you can find some amazing iPhone deals over on Amazon right now, including these highlights:

Prime Day 2022: Best early iPhone 13 deals right now

The “standard” iPhone and the best choice for most users, with a great combination of features, performance, and battery life. Here are the best early deals we’ve seen on Amazon in the run up to Prime Day:

Amazon U.K. is running some good early deals:

The biggest deals for iPhones in the U.S. come from carriers, and always have strings attached (typically the need to open a new line or purchase the phone on a two- or three-year installment plan):

Verizon: Up to $800 in bill credits when you open up a new line, and $200 more if you switch from another carrier.

Up to $800 in bill credits when you open up a new line, and $200 more if you switch from another carrier. AT&T: Up to $700 in bill credits with smartphone trade-in value of $95 or higher.

Up to $700 in bill credits with smartphone trade-in value of $95 or higher. T-Mobile: Get up to $800 off over 24 monthly bill credits with a trade-in and a new line.

Best ongoing iPhone 13 deals

Prime Day 2022: Best early iPhone 13 mini deals right now

The iPhone 13 mini is Apple’s smallest iPhone, and perhaps the last model Apple will make at this size, as there are rumors that the iPhone 14 will drop the “mini” variant in favor of an extra-large non-Pro model.

Amazon U.K. is running some good early deals:

You won’t find many discounted iPhones on Amazon U.S. The biggest deals for iPhones in the U.S. come from carriers, such as the ones below:

Best ongoing iPhone 13 mini deals

Prime Day 2022: Best early iPhone 13 Pro deals right now

The Pro models add 120Hz ProMotion displays, a better camera with a bigger Wide sensor and a telephoto camera, LiDAR, and slightly improved graphics performance. But it costs a lot more.

Amazon U.K. has a deal on the entry-level model. None of the other models are discounted on Amazon UK currently:

On the U.S. Amazon store there are no deals, the biggest deals for iPhones in the U.S. come from carriers, such as the ones below

Best ongoing iPhone 13 Pro deals

Prime Day 2022: Best early iPhone 13 Pro Max deals right now

Apple’s biggest and most expensive iPhone. Identical to the iPhone 13 Pro, only larger. The larger battery size makes this the longest-lasting iPhone Apple has ever made.

Amazon U.K. has a deal on the 512GB model. None of the other models are discounted on Amazon UK currently:

The Pro Max isn’t discounted on the U.S. Amazon store, the best deals for iPhones in the U.S. come from carriers, such as the these:

Best ongoing iPhone 13 Pro Max deals

Prime Day 2022: Best early iPhone SE deals right now

For those on a budget, or who just really want Touch ID instead of Face ID, there’s the iPhone SE. It’s just as fast as the iPhone 13, but with an older design that has huge bezels, and a more limited camera.

Amazon U.K. has sone deals on the iPhone SE:

Amazon U.K has the iPhone SE, 128GB SSD, midnight for £464 (£5 off)

In the US, as usual the deals aren’t as abundant, but the networks often offer good deals:

Best ongoing iPhone SE deals

Prime Day 2022: Best early iPhone 12 deals right now

Amazon U.K. has some deals on the iPhone 12:

Best ongoing iPhone 12 deals

Prime Day 2022: Best early iPhone 12 mini deals right now

Amazon U.K. has some deals on the iPhone 12 mini:

Best ongoing iPhone 12 mini deals

Prime Day 2022: How can I get the best iPhone deals?

While the above deals are going on now, Prime Day officially begins on July 12 at 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET) in the following countries: Austria, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, the U.K., and the U.S. Typically, you don’t find great deals on Amazon during Prime Day for the latest iPhones, so if you find a good deal now you might not want to wait.

The above sales are open to all customers, but Prime members get free two-day shipping. Once Prime Day begins, most deals will be exclusive for Prime members, so you’ll need to sign in with an active membership to purchase one of the deals. Prime memberships cost $139 / £79 / AUD$59 annually, or $14.99 / £7.99 / AUD$6.99 on a monthly basis. New users can sign up for a 30-day free trial that can be cancelled at any time during the trial window.