Best Prime Day Apple Watch Deals: July 11, 2023

One of the best times of the year to get a good deal on a new Apple Watch is during Amazon’s Prime Day Sale, and this year it’s running across July 11-12. During Prime Day 2023 we will be tracking all the sales, so be sure to check back often as the deals change all the time.

Prime Day 2023: Best Apple Watch Series 8 deals

We are seeing the following discounts right now on Amazon:

Amazon U.S.:

Amazon U.K.:

Prime Day 2023: Best Apple Watch Ultra deals

Amazon U.S.:

Apple Watch Ultra: $779 ($20 off)

Amazon U.K.:

Apple Watch Ultra: £719 (£130 off)

Prime Day 2023: Best Apple Watch SE deals

The Apple Watch SE is the more affordable option, essentially a cross between an Apple Watch Series 4 and Series 6. Its display isn’t quite as large and doesn’t have the always-on feature, nor does it have the blood oxygen or ECG features. But it still does most of what people want an Apple Watch for, while saving you around $100.

In the U.S.:

Amazon U.K.:

Prime Day 2023: Best discontinued Apple Watch deals

Amazon U.S.:

Amazon U.K.:

Prime Day Sale 2023: How can I get the best Apple Watch deals?

Amazon Prime Day is running across July 11 and 12, 2023. Amazon also runs an Amazon Prime Early Access Sale in October in the following countries: Austria, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, the U.K., and the U.S.

The Amazon Prime Day Sale is only open to Prime members, so you’ll need to sign in with an active membership to purchase one of the deals. Prime memberships cost $139 / £95 / AUD$59 annually, or $14.99 / £8.99 / AUD$6.99 on a monthly basis. New users can sign up for a 30-day free trial that can be canceled at any time during the trial window.

Prime members also get free two-day shipping and access to Prime Video and all the content available on that service.

