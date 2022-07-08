Prime Day 2022: The best early Apple Watch deals

Amazon’s big Prime Day sale is from July 12-13, and it can be a really good time to find deals on all kinds of tech gear. We’re not sure if there will be big discounts on an Apple Watch, but you might not need to wait! There are discounts available already, and competing stores may offer enticing alternatives.

Here are some worthy deals on the Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch SE in advance of Prime Day. The Apple Watch Series 3 is available as well, though we don’t recommend buying it even at half price–that watch won’t get watchOS 9 this fall or future major OS upgrades.

Prime Day 2022: Best early Apple Watch 7 deals

The latest Apple Watch is almost identical to the Series 6, with a slightly larger display thanks to slimmer bezels and slightly faster charging. Amazon has a pretty good discount on the Apple Watch 7 already.

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm) GPS: $329 ($70 off)

Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm) GPS: $359 ($70 off)

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm) GPS + Cellular: $429 ($70 off)

Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm) GPS + Cellular: $459 ($70 off)

Amazon U.K. is also running some good early deals:

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm) GPS, green: £309 (£60 off)

Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm) GPS, green: £349 (£50 off)

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm) GPS + Cellular, blue: £449 (£20 off)

Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm) GPS + Cellular, blue: £623 (£76 off)

Best ongoing Apple Watch 7 deals

Retailer Price Delivery $329.00 Free View Costco $390 View $399 View $399.00 Free View $399.00 Free View Adorama Not Available Free View

Prime Day 2022: Best early Apple Watch SE deals

The Apple Watch SE is the more affordable option, essentially a cross between an Apple Watch Series 4 and Series 6. It’s display isn’t quite as large and doesn’t have the always-on feature, nor does it have the blood oxygen or ECG features. But it still does most of what people want an Apple Watch for, while saving you around $100. Amazon is discounting it in advance of Prime Day.

Apple Watch SE (40mm) GPS: $229 ($50 off)

Apple Watch SE (44mm) GPS: $279 ($40 off)

Apple Watch SE (40mm) GPS + Cellular: $299 ($30 off)

Apple Watch SE (44mm) GPS + Cellular: $309 ($50 off)

Amazon U.K. is also running some good early deals:

Apple Watch SE (40mm) GPS, white: £219 (£30 off)

Apple Watch SE (44mm) GPS, black: £239 (£60 off)

Apple Watch SE (40mm) GPS + Cellular, starlight: £299 (£20 off)

Apple Watch SE (44mm) GPS + Cellular, white: £309 (£20 off)

Best ongoing Apple Watch SE deals

Retailer Price Delivery $229.99 Free View $279 View $279 View $279.00 Free View $279.00 Free View Adorama Not Available Free View

Prime Day 2022: How can I get the best Apple Watch deals?

While the above deals are going on now, Prime Day officially begins on July 12 at 12 am PT (3 am EDT) in the following countries: Austria, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, the U.K., and the U.S. We don’t know for sure if sales during Prime Day will be better than the ones now, so if you’re happy with the prices here, you should grab a pair.

T he above sales are open to all customers, but Prime members get free two-day shipping. Once Prime Day begins, most deals will be exclusive for Prime members, so you’ll need to sign in with an active membership to purchase one of the deals. Prime memberships cost $139 / £79 / AUD$59 annually, or $14.99 / £7.99 / AUD$6.99 on a monthly basis. New users can sign up for a 30-day free trial that can be cancelled at any time during the trial window.