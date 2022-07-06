You can order the new M2 MacBook Air beginning July 8

Apple has announced that the redesigned MacBook Air, which has a new processor, display, and enclosure, will be available to order on Friday, July 8, for delivery beginning July 15. Preorders will begin at 8 a.m. ET, 5 a.m. PDT. 1 p.m in the UK.

The new MacBook Air is one of Apple’s most anticipated laptops in years. It showcases the newest M2 chip and features a brand-new design that ditches the trademark wedge shape. Inspired by the MacBook Pro, the new MacBook Air has skinny bezels and a notch built into its larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, and a four-speaker sound system.

The new laptop also features MagSafe charging and has a much-improved 1080p FaceTime HD camera. And it comes in two new iPhone-inspired colors as well, Midnight and Starlight.

Apple began selling its first M2 laptop, the 13-inch MacBook Pro, in late July, and availability is still plentiful for most models. However, we expect this model to have a much higher demand due to the new design, so if you want one you should set your alarm. You can select the configuration you want using the Apple Store app and simply check out when preorders go live on Friday morning.

The new MacBook Air starts at $1,199 for 256GB of storage and an M2 with an 8-core GPU and $1,499 for 512GB of storage and a 10-core GPU. On Friday, July 8 you will be able to pre-order the M2 MacBook Air on Apple’s website. For more advice about how to get an M2 MacBook Air read How to pre-order a MacBook Air.