macOS Ventura: When will the first public beta be released?

The next version of the Mac operating system is called macOS Ventura, and it will be officially released this fall. It will have lots of cool new features, such as Continuity Camera, Stage Manger, Safari Passkeys and a lot more. If you can’t wait until the fall to get on the Ventura bandwagon, you can try using the beta version–if you don’t mind possibly encountering a bug here or there.

A developer beta of Ventura is currently available, but it’s meant for software developers who are enrolled in the Apple Developer Program. For folks not in the developer program, Apple makes a public beta available. Here’s when you can expect Apple to release it.

When can we expect macOS 13 Ventura public beta 1?

During the WWDC 2022 keynote, Apple made the developer beta available right away and mentioned that the public beta will be available in July, but a specific date was not mentioned. Last year the first macOS beta also arrived in July:

2021 (Monterey): July 1

July 1 2020 (Big Sur): August 6

August 6 2019 (Catalina): June 24

June 24 2018 (Mohave): Jun 26

There’s not a lot we can learn from that list, but on June 22, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that the public beta could be available the week of July 11.

How to sign up for the macOS Ventura beta

When the macOS Ventura public beta is released, you must be enrolled in the Public Beta program, which you can do through the Apple Public Beta Software Program website.

Click on the Sign Up button. Enter your Apple ID information. If you don’t have an Apple ID, click on the “Don’t have an Apple ID? Create yours now” link. A “Guide for Public Betas” page will appear after entering your Apple ID. If you are on a Mac, this will default to the macOS section. You can read the page for information on the program. Click Enroll You Devices at the top of the page or click the enroll your Mac link in the Get Started section of the page. This should take you to the “Enroll you devices” webpage. Follow the instructions. In step 2, you will download the “macOS Public Beta Access Utility” which will enroll your Mac into the program. Then the utility will launch Software Update to download and install the Ventura beta.

The installation takes a while. Depending on your internet connection speed, it can take about 40 minutes or longer.

Read our complete guide on how to sign up for and install the macOS developer or public betas.