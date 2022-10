Best Prime Day Apple TV deals

Apple has the best TV streaming box. It’s faster and more responsive, it supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, it runs all the streaming apps and has full access to purchasing TV and movies from Apple’s store, and of course it works seamlessly with your iPhone and Apple cloud services. With the latest Apple TV 4K hardware, the problematic remote has even been overhauled and is actually quite good now!

It’s only problem is that it costs twice as much as all its competitors. That’s why it’s always a good idea to keep an eye out for sales and special offers. Amazon Prime Day, which is likely to take place in July 2023, could be a good time to get an Apple TV 4K at a much more reasonable price. And you might not even need to wait until then, as there are deals already available.

One word of caution: We don’t recommend the Apple TV HD at any price, even if you don’t have a 4K TV yet. It’s old hardware (an A8 circa 2014!), HDMI 1.4, no support for HDR of any kind, no support for Dolby Atmos…it’s just very old tech that Apple shouldn’t really sell at all anymore.

Prime Day: Best Apple TV deals

These are the best discounts we saw during Amazon’s Prime sale in October 2022.

Amazon U.S:

Amazon U.K. doesn’t have any deals on the Apple TVs, but they are in stock:

We recommend you also look to alternatives to the Apple TV. Amazon’s own Fire TV Stick 4K Max is $34.99 ($20 off) in the U.S. while in the U.K. you can get it the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for £39.99 (£15 off).

Prime Day: How can I get the best Apple TV deals?

Prime Day will likely be held in July 2023 across several countries, including Austria, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the U.K., and the U.S.

Amazon Prime Day is only open to Prime members, so you’ll need to sign in with an active membership to purchase one of the deals. Prime memberships cost $139 / £95 / AUD$59 annually, or $14.99 / £8.99 / AUD$6.99 on a monthly basis. New users can sign up for a 30-day free trial that can be cancelled at any time during the trial window.

Of course, Amazon isn’t the only place you can buy an Apple TV. Below you’ll find the latest prices from alternative retailers.

