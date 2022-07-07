Prime Day 2022: The best early Apple TV deals

Apple has the best TV streaming box. It’s faster and more responsive, it supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, it runs all the streaming apps and has full access to purchasing TV and movies from Apple’s store, and of course it works seamlessly with your iPhone and Apple cloud services. With the latest Apple TV 4K hardware, the problematic remote has even been overhauled and is actually quite good now!

It’s only problem is that it costs twice as much as all its competitors. That’s why it’s always a good idea to keep an eye out for sales and special offers. With Amazon’s Prime Day sale coming on June 12-13, it’s the perfect time to get an Apple TV 4K at a much more reasonable price. And you might not even need to wait until then, as there are sales already available.

One word of caution: We don’t recommend the Apple TV HD at any price, even if you don’t have a 4K TV yet. It’s old hardware (an A8 circa 2014!), HDMI 1.4, no support for HDR of any kind, no support for Dolby Atmos…it’s just very old tech that Apple shouldn’t really sell at all anymore.

Prime Day 2022: Best early Apple TV deals right now

Apple Store (US) $50 gift card: If you buy an Apple TV from Apple, you will pay full retail price ($179/£169 for 32GB), but Apple will throw in a $50 gift card if you purchase through July 14. This offer appears to be only for the U.S.

Amazon (US) $30 off: Amazon is selling the 32GB Apple TV 4K for $150, which is $30 under the retail price. The 64GB model is $170, also $30 off.

The Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K is currently out of stock on Amazon UK.

Retailer Price Delivery $149.99 Free View $179.00 Free View $179.99 Free View Adorama Not Available Free View

Prime Day 2022: How can I get the best Apple TV deals?

While the above deals are going on now, Prime Day officially begins on July 12 at 12 am PT (3 am EDT) in the following countries: Austria, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, the U.K., and the U.S. We don’t know for sure if sales during Prime Day will be better than the ones now, so if you’re happy with the prices here, you should grab a pair.

The above sales are open to all customers, but Prime members get free two-day shipping. Once Prime Day begins, most deals will be exclusive for Prime members, so you’ll need to sign in with an active membership to purchase one of the deals. Prime memberships cost $139 / £79 / AUD$59 annually, or $14.99 / £7.99 / AUD$6.99 on a monthly basis. New users can sign up for a 30-day free trial that can be cancelled at any time during the trial window.