Save $50 off the new M2 MacBook Air in rare preorder sale

Apple’s new M2 MacBook Air is available to order beginning today, and we’re already seeing our first discount: Costco is selling the new M2 MacBook Air with either the 8-core GPU or 10-core GPU for $50 off the regular price—and you don’t need to be a member to take advantage.

Unfortunately, Costco does not have the Midnight color available, but it does have the other three colors (Silver, Space Gray, and Starlight). Here are the MacBook Air models Costco is offering:

If you order now, the laptop will ship to buyers between July 15 and 22, according to the Costco website. At this writing, the Apple Store website says that shipments of its standard configurations happen on July 18, three days after the official July 15 ship date.

Standard shipping is free (you’ll pay extra for one to two business day shipping), and a Costco membership is not required. But if you are a member, you can pick up the laptop at your local outlet and get it earlier.